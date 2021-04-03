તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:ત્રાકુડાની સગીરાને ભગાડી દુષ્કર્મ કરનાર શખ્સ ઝબ્બે, મદદગારી કરનારા બે ની ધરપકડ કરાઇ

ગોંડલએક કલાક પહેલા
ગોંડલ તાલુકાના ત્રાકુડા ગામે ખેત મજૂરી કામ કરતા એમપીના શ્રમિક પરિવારની સગીરાને લલચાવી ફોસલાવી બદકામ કરવાના ઇરાદે ભગાડી લઈ જઇ વારંવાર દુષ્કર્મ કરનાર શખ્સ ને પોલીસે ઝડપી લઇ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી આ બનાવમાં સગીરાને ભગાડવામાં મદદ કરનાર બે શખ્સોની પણ પોલીસે ધરપકડ કરી છે જ્યારે આશરો આપનાર અન્ય બે શખ્સોને પોલીસે હસ્તગત કર્યા છે.

પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો મુજબ ત્રાકુડા ગામેથી 14 વર્ષની સગીરાને મૂળ એમપીનો ચારુસિંગ જતુસિંગ બામણીયા ભીલ ઉંમર વર્ષ 22 લલચાવી ફોસલાવી બદકામ કરવાના ઇરાદે ભગાડી ગયેલો હોય જે અંગેની પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાતા cpi કે એન રામાનુજે તપાસના ચક્રો ગતિમાન કર્યા હતા અને આરોપી ચારુસિંગ ની ત્રાકુંડા થી ધરપકડ કરી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી.

આરોપી દ્વારા સગીરા પર વારંવાર દુષ્કર્મ કરવામાં આવ્યું હોય સગીરાને મેડીકલ ચેક અપ માટે હોસ્પિટલે ખસેડાઇ હતી જ્યારે સગીરાને ત્રાકુડા થી ભગાડવામાં આરોપીના ફૈબા ના દીકરા ત્રિલોક સુખરામ બળવલે અને મોહન દેવલા મેવાડે ની પોલીસે મદદગારી કરવાના ગુનામાં ધરપકડ કરી છે જ્યારે આરોપી ને આશરો આપવા બાબતે તેના બનેવી બાબુ મનોજ ઠાકુર અને આરોપીના કાકા ગણપત હરિરામ બામણીયાને હસ્તગત કરી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી આરોપી વિરુદ્ધ પોલીસે ipc કલમ 363 366 376 મુજબ ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો

