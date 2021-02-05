તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અકસ્માત:રીબડા પાસે બાઇક ચાલકે ઠોકર મારતાં રોડ ક્રોસ કરતા વૃધ્ધનું મોત

ગોંડલએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ફોર લેન હાઇવે છતાં અમર્યાદ ગતિથી દોડતા વાહનો સર્જે છે દુર્ઘટના

અકસ્માત માટે કુખ્યાત બનેલા ગોંડલ રાજકોટ નેશનલ હાઈવે ઉપર રીબડા ચોકડી પાસે રોડ ક્રોસ કરી રહેલા વૃદ્ધને બાઇક ચાલકે અડફેટે લેતા સર્જાયેલા અકસ્માતમાં કમકમાટીભર્યું મોત નિપજતા તાલુકા પોલીસે તપાસ હાથ ધરી હતી.

રીબડા ગામે રહેતા દેવજીભાઈ કમાભાઈ ચાવડા નેશનલ હાઈવે ઉપર રોડ ક્રોસ કરી રહ્યા હતા, ત્યારે પુરપાટ ઝડપે દોડી આવી રહેલા મોટર સાયકલ GJ03LH9217 ના ચાલકે અડફેટે લેતા દેવજી ભાઈ ગંભીર રીતે ઘવાતાં તેમનું મોત નિપજયું હતું. તેમના પુત્ર પ્રવીણભાઈ દ્વારા પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવાતા પોલીસે બાઇક ચાલક વિરુદ્ધ ipc કલમ 279 337 338 304 તથા એમ.વી એકટ કલમ 177 184 133 મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી હતી. નેશનલ હાઇવેને ફોર લેન બનાવાયો હોવા છતા બેહિસાબ ઝડપે દોડતા વાહનો જીવલેણ અકસ્માતો સર્જે છે.

