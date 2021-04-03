તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ધરપકડ:પોરબંદરમાં થયેલ ચોરીનો ભેદ ઉકેલાયો

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કોપરના વાયરની ચોરી કરનાર શખ્સ તથા 2 સગીર વયના કિશોર ઝડયાપા

પોરબંદરના કીર્તિમંદિર પોલીસ મથકના પીઆઇ એચ.એલ આહિરના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ કીર્તિમંદિર પો.સ્ટે. સર્વેલન્સ સ્ટાફ આગામી નગરપાલીકા ચુંટણી અનુસંધાને પેટ્રોલીંગમાં હતા તે દરમ્યાન સુદામા ચોક રિક્ષા સ્ટેન્ડ પાસે એક શખ્સ શંકાસ્પદ રીતે હાથમાં પ્લાસ્ટીકનું બચકું રાખી ઉભો હોય તથા તેની સાથે બે સગીર વયના કિશોરો પણ ઉભા હોય જેઓને રોકી નામ પુછતા પોતે બીરજુ દેવીસિંગ ચૌહાણ નામનો 32 વર્ષીય શખ્સ રહે. કર્લીના પુલ પાસે,ઝુપડપટ્ટીમા રહેતો હોવાનું જણાવેલ

અને તેની પાસેના પ્લાસ્ટીના બાચકામાં તપાસ કરતા કોપર વાયરના બળેલા ગુચળા આશરે પાંચ કિલો જેટલા હોય, કોપર વાયર અંગે ખરાઇ કરવા પુછપરછ કરતા કોઇ સંતોષકારક જવાબ આપતો ન હોય જેથી યુક્તિ પ્રયુક્તિથી આગવી ઢબે પુછપરછ કરતા આ કોપર વાયર તેની બાજુમાં ઉભેલ સગીર વયનો કિશોરો તેને બે માસ પહેલા વેચાણે આપી ગયેલ હોવાનું જણાવેલ જેથી

ત્યાં હાજર કિશોરોને કોપર વાયરોના ગુચળા બાબતે પુછપરછ કરત કોપર વાયર બન્ને કિશોરોએ આજથી બે માસ પહેલા પોરબંદર સુદામા ચોક બંગડી બજારમાં લીબર્ટી સોપીંગ સેન્ટર ઉપર આવેલ એક કંપનીના મોબાઇલ ટાવરમાં રહેલ કોપરના વાયર (કેબલ) કાપી ચોરી કરી લઇ જઇ પોતાના ઘરે આગમાં કોપર વાયરો બાળી તેમાંથી કોપરનાં તારનાં ગુચળા કાઢી આરોપી બીરજુને રૂ. 3000માં વહેંચેલ હોવાની કબુલાત આપતા આ કિશોરોના વાલીઓને બોલાવી થતી સવાર ઉપર પો.સ્ટે. ખાતે રજુ રાખવા સમજ કરી સોંપી આપી, આરોપી બીરજુને ચોરીમાં ગયેલ કોપર વાયરનાં મુદ્દામાલ સાથે પકડી લીધો હતો

આરોપીનો ગુનાહિત ઇતિહાસ
પીકેટ કોપ/ઈ-ગુજકોપ મુજબ આરોપી બીરજુ દેવીસિંગ ચૌહાણ નો પૂર્વ ઇતિહાસ મુજબ આરોપી વિરૂધ્ધ કમલાબાગ પો.સ્ટે.માં સી.આર.પી.સી કલમ 107 મુજબ અટકાયતી પગલાની કાર્યવાહી થયેલ છે.

