કાર્યવાહી:પોરબંદરમાં વન વિભાગનું રેડ એલર્ટ, બરડા ડુંગર વિસ્તાર આસપાસ ટીમ દ્વારા દંગાઓમાં સધન ચેકિંગ

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
જિલ્લામાં બરડા વિસ્તાર સહિત 30થી વધુ દીપડા છે. તેમજ 45 સાબર અને 109 ચિતલ છે. આ ચાલુ વર્ષે 24 દીપડાને માઇક્રોચીપ લગાવી છે. - Divya Bhaskar
જિલ્લામાં બરડા વિસ્તાર સહિત 30થી વધુ દીપડા છે. તેમજ 45 સાબર અને 109 ચિતલ છે. આ ચાલુ વર્ષે 24 દીપડાને માઇક્રોચીપ લગાવી છે.
  • જંગલ વિસ્તારોના માર્ગો પર નાકાબંધી કરવામાં આવી
  • દીપડા તથા વન્ય પ્રાણીની સંખ્યા વધુ છે

તાજેતરમાં જ ગીર વિસ્તારમાં સિંહોના શિકાર અંગે શંકાના આધારે જૂનાગઢ નાયબ વન સંરક્ષક કચેરી દ્વારા સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાં રેડ એલર્ટ જાહેર કરતા પોરબંદર વનવિભાગ ટીમ પણ સતર્ક બન્યું છે અને રેડ એલર્ટના પગલે દંગાઓમા સધન ચેકીંગ હાથ ધરી, જંગલ જંગલના મહત્વના રસ્તાઓ પર નાકાબંધી કરવામાં આવી છે.તાજેતરમાં ગીરની અંદર સિંહોના શિકાર તેમજ અન્ય વન્ય પ્રાણીઓના શિકારની શંકાને આધારે જૂનાગઢ નાયબ વન સંરક્ષકની કચેરી દ્વારા તા. 3 ના રોજ સૌરાષ્ટ્રમાં રેડ એલર્ટ જાહેર કર્યો છે.

જેમાં કાર્યક્ષેત્ર વિસ્તારમાં વન્ય પ્રાણી સુરક્ષાને ધ્યાને રાખી પેટ્રોલીંગની કામગીરી કરવી તેમજ બહારના જીલ્લા, રાજ્યના મજુરોના પડાવો, દંગાઓ, રહેઠાણો તથા ગામડાઓમાં બહારથી દેશી દવાઓ કે ઔષધીઓ વેંચવા આવતા શખ્સોને તેમજ શંકાસ્પદ વ્યક્તિઓને ચેક કરવા ઉપરાંત ફાર્મ હાઉસ, હોટલો તથા હોમ સ્ટે અને બસ સ્ટેશન, રેલ્વે સ્ટેશન જેવી જગ્યાઓમાં કોમ્બીંગ કરવુ. આ રેડ એલર્ટને પગલે પોરબંદર વનવિભાગ પણ સતર્ક બન્યું છે. રેડ એલર્ટને પગલે પોરબંદર વનવિભાગ દ્વારા તકેદારીના ભાગરૂપે જિલ્લામાં જંગલ વિસ્તારોમાં આવેલ દંગાઓ, ઝૂંપડામાં ચેકીંગ હાથ ધરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

દરિયા કાંઠે, બરડા વિસ્તારની આસપાસના વિસ્તારોમાં ચેકીંગ કરી કોઈ શંકાસ્પદ હિલચાલ કે પ્રવૃત્તિ પર વોચ રાખવામાં આવી રહી છે ઉપરાંત જંગલના મહત્વના રસ્તા પર નાકાબંધી કરવામાં આવી છે. આમ રેડ એલર્ટને પગલે પોરબંદરનું વનવિભાગ પણ સતર્ક બન્યું છે. અને વન્ય પ્રાણીઓનો શિકાર ન થાય તેમજ કોઈ શિકારી ટોળકી વન્ય પ્રાણીઓને નુકશાન ન પહોંચાડે તે માટે સધન ચેકીંગ હાથ ધર્યું છે.

6 ટીમ દ્વારા ચેકિંગ હાથ ધરવામાં આવ્યું
રેડ એલર્ટને પગલે પોરબંદર જિલ્લાના વન વિભાગ દ્વારા 6 ટીમ બનાવી ચેકીંગ હાથ ધરાયુ છે. જેમાં 6 ટીમમા કુલ 30 નો સ્ટાફ જોડાયો છે. જ્યાં સુધી બીજી સૂચના નહિ મળે ત્યાં સુધી આ સધન ચેકીંગ હાથ ધરવામાં આવશે તેવું પણ વનવિભાગ અધિકારીએ જણાવ્યું છે.

