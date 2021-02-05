તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉમેદવારો જાહેર:રાજકિય પક્ષો ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કરશે, પોરબંદર- છાયાં સંયુકત નગરપાલિકાની ચૂંટણીનો ધમધમાટ

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
રાજયમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની ચુંટણીઓના પડઘમ વાગી રહ્યા છે ત્યારે પોરબંદર-છાયા નગરપાલિકા ચુંટણીમાં આ વખતે રાજકીય પક્ષમાં ભાજપમાં 398 ઉમેદવારોએ ફોર્મ ભર્યા છે. બન્ને પક્ષના ઉમેદવારોના નામો એકાદ-બે દિવસમાં જાહેર કરાશે અને કોંગ્રેસ દ્વારા પણ યુવાનો સહિત જુના અનુભવીઓને તક આપવાની તૈયારીઓ ચાલુ છે ત્યારે આગામી બે દિવસની અંદર જ ભાજપ અને કોંગ્રેસના બન્નેના પર ઉમેદવારોનું લીસ્ટ જાહેર થશે. પોરબંદર-છાંયા નગરપાલિકામાં 13 વોર્ડમાં પર ઉમેદવારો માટે ભાજપ પક્ષમાંથી તાજેતરમાં ખુબ જ મોટી દાવેદારી નોંધાઇ હતી અને તેમાં પાર્ટી સાથે વર્ષોથી જોડાયેલા જુના કાર્યકરો સહિત અનેક નવા ચહેરાના લોકોએ પણ દાવેદારી નોંધાવી છે.

તે રીતે આ વખતે નગરપાલિકાની સ્થાનિક ચુંટણીઓમાં પણ અનેક નવા ચહેરા સાથે ગરમાવો જોવા મળશે અને અનેક લોકોના નામ કપાતા નારાજગી પણ સંભવિત જણાઇ રહી છે. આ ઉપરાંત ગઇકાલે વહેલી સવારે તમામ તૈયારીઓ સાથે ભાજપના હોદેદારો કીરીટભાઇ મોઢવાડિયા, વિક્રમભાઇ ઓડેદરા સહિત તાલુકા અને જીલ્લા પંચાયતના હોદેદારો નિલેશભાઇ મોરી સહિતના આગેવાનો ફલાઇટ દ્વારા અમદાવાદ પહોંચીને ગાંધીનગર સ્થિત ધારાસભ્ય બાબુભાઇ બોખીરીયાના નિવાસ સ્થાને ચર્ચા-વિચારણા કર્યા બાદ સમગ્ર સૌરાષ્ટ્રની નગરપાલિકા અને સંગઠનના હોદેદારોને મુખ્યમંત્રી વિજયભાઇ રૂપાણી તેમજ ગુજરાત ભાજપ પ્રમુખ સી.આર.પાટીલ સમક્ષ ઉમેદવારોની ફાઇલો સોંપવામાં આવી હતી અને આગામી એક-બે દિવસમાં જ તેનું ફાઇનલ ઉમેદવારનું લીસ્ટ જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે.

તેમજ આ વખતની ચુંટણીમાં અનેક મોટા ફેરફારમાં 60 વર્ષથી ઉપરના તેમજ 3 ટર્મથી વિજેતા થયેલા ઉમેદવારોને ટીકીટ આપવામાં આવતી નથી અને જે પાર્ટી સાથે જોડાયેલા હોય તેમજ હાલ હોદો ધરાવતા હોય તેઓને પણ દાવેદારી નોંધાવવા માટે હાલના હોદા ઉપરથી રાજીનામુ આપી દેવાનું ભાજપા પાર્ટીએ ફરમાન બહાર પાડયું છે જેથી અનેક હોદેદારોએ હોદો યથાવત રાખીને ટીકીટની માંગણી કરી નથી. આમ, પોરબંદર-છાયા નગરપાલિકાની ચુંટણીની તૈયારીનો ધમધમાટ બન્ને પક્ષોએ શરૂ કરી દીધો છે જેમાં ભાજપમાં વધુ ખેંચતાણ જોવા મળી રહી છે.

