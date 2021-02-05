તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઉઠાંતરી:નોકરીની લાલચ આપી યુવાન પાસેથી 32,148 ની ઉઠાંતરી કરી

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પોરબંદરમાં વધુ એક સાયબર ફ્રોડનો કિસ્સો સામે આવ્યો

પોરબંદરમાં રહેતા એક યુવાનને નોકરીની લાલચ આપી કોઈ શખ્સ દ્વારા કુલ રૂ. 32,148 ની ઉઠાંતરી કરવામાં આવતા સાયબર ફ્રોડનો ભોગ બનેલા યુવાને પોલીસને જાણ કરતા કાર્યવાહી કરી યુવાનના રૂપિયા પરત અપાવવાની કામગીરી કરી છે.પોરબંદરના પંકજ ચૌહણ નામના યુવાનએ જાહેરાત પરથી મોબાઈલની કંપની માં રૂ. 18,500ની નોકરી માટે તા.5/2 ના રોજ ફોન કરતા આરોપી શખ્સ દ્વારા નોકરી આપવાની લાલચ આપી પંકજના કાર્ડ નંબર, CVV નંબર શેર કરતા તેમના ખાતા માંથી રૂ. 7,298ની ઉઠાંતરી કરેલ હતી.

ત્યારબાદ પંકજને નોકરી માટે જરૂરી કોમ્પ્યુટર વગેરે સાધનો લેવા માટે ની લાલચ આપી ને આરોપી દ્વારા પોતાના એકાઉન્ટ નંબર આપેલ જેમાં પંકજ દ્વારા રૂ. 9,950 અને રૂ. 15,200 કેશ જમા કરાવેલ હતા. ત્યારબાદ આરોપી દ્વારા જુદા જુદા બહાના હેઠળ વધુ રૂપિયા જમા કરાવવાની માંગણી કરતા,

આ યુવાન પોતે નાણાકીય ફ્રોડનો શિકાર બન્યા હોય તેવુ જણાતા તાત્કાલિક પોરબંદર પોલીસનો સંપર્ક કરતા પોરબંદર ટેકનીકલ સેલના પી.એસ.આઇ સુભાષ ઓડેદરા અને તેમની ટીમ દ્વારા તાત્કાલિક કાર્યવાહી કરતા પંકજના એકાઉન્ટમાં રકમ રૂ. 7,298 પરત મેળવી આપી હતી તેમજ બાકીના રૂપિયા જમા વાળા બંને ટ્રાન્ઝેક્શન પણ પોલીસ દ્વારા અટકાવી, બેન્કની જરૂરી કાર્યવાહી થયા બાદ બેન્ક દ્વારા આ રકમ પણ જમા કરાવવામાં આવશે.આ બનાવ ને પગલે સાયબર ફ્રોડ કરનાર આરોપીને ઝડપવા તજવીજ હાથ ધરી છે.

