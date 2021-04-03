તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આયોજન:મતદાન અંગે જાગૃતિ લાવવા સહી ઝુંબેશ, ચિત્ર સ્પર્ધા, પ્રતિજ્ઞા સહિતના કાર્યક્રમો શરૂ

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પોરબંદર જિલ્લામાં યુવા મતદારોને જાગૃત કરવા કામગીરી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી

પોરબંદરમા યોજાનાર ચૂંટણીમાં વધુ મતદાન થાય તે માટે યુવા મતદારોને મતદાન અંગે જાગૃત કરવા કામગીરી હાથ ધરાઈ છે. મતદાન અંગે જાગૃતિ લાવવા સહી ઝુંબેશ, ચિત્ર સ્પર્ધા, પ્રતિજ્ઞા સહિતના કાર્યક્રમો શરૂ કરાયા છે. પોરબંદરમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજયની સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણી તા. 28 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021મા યોજાશે જેમાં મતદારોને પ્રોત્સાહિત, પ્રશિક્ષિત કરવા અને મતદારો મતદાન કરવા પ્રેરાય તેમજ કાયદા,નિયમોની જોગવાઇઓ સાથે ચૂંટણી પ્રક્રિયા અંગે સમજણ મેળવે તે હેતુથી સ્વરાજયની સંસ્થાઓની ચૂંટણીમાં મતદાર જાગૃતિ અભિયાન જિલ્લા ચૂંટણી અધિકારી અને જિલ્લા કલેકટરના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

જે માટે ' હું મતદાન અવશ્ય કરીશ' તેવું લખાણ કોલેજોમાં લખવામાં આવશે અને વિધાર્થીઓ સહી કરશે આ રીતે મતદાન જાગૃતિ માટે સહી ઝુંબેશ, મતદાન જાગૃતિ વિષય પર ચિત્ર સ્પર્ધા તેમજ ' હું મતદાન અવશ્ય કરીશ' તેવા શપથ લેવડાવી મતદાન જાગૃતિ કાર્યક્રમો શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. આચાર સાહિતાનું ધ્યાન રાખી આ કાર્યક્રમો યોજવામાં આવ્યા છે. ભારતીય પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ ગુરુકુળ ખાતે દિવ્યાંગ જનોએ પણ મતદાન કરશું તેવી પ્રતિજ્ઞા લીધી હતી.

