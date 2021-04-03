તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રસીકરણ:બીજા તબક્કામાં 3300 ફ્રન્ટ લાઇન વર્કરોને વેક્સિન અપાશે

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પોરબંદરમાં કોરોના વેે‌ક્સિનના વધુ 4000 ડોઝ આવ્યા

પોરબંદર જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાની વેે‌ક્સિન આપવાનો બીજો તબક્કો શરૂ થયો છે ત્યારે કોરોના વેે‌ક્સિનના વધુ 4000 ડોઝ આવ્યા છે. વેે‌ક્સિન આપવાની કામગીરી વેગવંતી બનાવી છે.પોરબંદર જિલ્લામાં કોરોના સામે રક્ષણ આપતી વેકશીનના 4000 ડોઝ આવ્યા હતા. અને પ્રથમ તબક્કે તબીબો સહિત હેલ્થકેર વર્કરોને વેકશીન આપવામાં આવી હતી. બાદ બીજો તબક્કો શરૂ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. જેમાં પોરબંદર જિલ્લાના ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કરો જેમાં પોલીસ કર્મી, પાલિકા કર્મી, જિલ્લા પંચાયતના કર્મીઓને વેે‌ક્સિન આપવાની શરૂ કરી છે. પોરબંદરમાં ગઈકાલે શાંજે વેે‌ક્સિનના વધુ 4000 ડોઝ આવ્યા છે.

બીજા તબક્કામાં 3300 ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કરોને વેે‌ક્સિન આપવામાં આવશે જેમાં તા. 5 ના રોજ 1100 વર્કરોને, તા. 6 ના રોજ 900 વર્કરો અને તા. 7 ના રોજ 400 ફ્રન્ટલાઈન વર્કરોને વેે‌ક્સિન આપવાનું મેગા આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. કોવેે‌ક્સિનના 4000 ડોઝ આવ્યા છે. અગાવ આવેલ ડોઝ કોવી શિલ્ડ કંપનીના હતા જેમાં 1એક બોટલમાં 10 ડોઝ હતા જ્યારે આ વખતે આવેલ વેે‌ક્સિનના ડોઝમાં એક બોટલમાં 20 ડોઝ છે. આ વેે‌ક્સિન આપવાની કામગીરીને વેગવંતી બનાવવામાં આવી છે.

