બેદરકારી:જૂની જિલ્લા પંચાયત કચેરીની છત પર ગાબડા, સ્લેબ જર્જરિત, કચેરીની બિલ્ડિંગમાં ટોબેકો કન્ટ્રોલ સેલના કર્મી ફરજ બજાવે છે

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

પોરબંદરની જિલ્લા પંચાયત કચેરી સામે જૂની જિલ્લા પંચાયત કચેરી હતી. આ કચેરી ખાતે આવેલ એક બિલ્ડીંગમાં નેશનલ ટોબેકો કન્ટ્રોલ સેલની કચેરી આવેલ છે. આ કચેરીની છતમા ગાબડા પડી ગયા છે અને સ્લેબમા તિરાડો પડી ગઈ છે. સ્લેબમાં ગાબડા પડી જતા લોખંડના સળિયા દેખાઈ રહ્યા છે. તેમજ આ કચેરી પહેલા માળે હોય, કચેરીમાં જવા માટેના દાદરા પણ જર્જરિત બન્યા છે.

દાદરા પરનો સ્લેબ પણ તિરાડો વાળો જર્જરિત જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. ગમે ત્યારે આ દાદરા અને કચેરીની છતનો સ્લેબ ધરાસાઈ થવાની દહેશત ઉભી થઇ છે. ચોમાસામાં આ છત પરથી પાણી ટપકે છે. આ કચેરીએ ટોબેકો કન્ટ્રોલ સેલના કર્મીઓ જોખમ વચ્ચે ફરજ બજાવી રહ્યા છે. કોઈ મોટી દુર્ઘટના બને તે પહેલા આ કચેરીનું સમારકામ કરવામાં આવે અથવા આ કચેરી અન્ય સ્થળે સ્થળાંતર કરી દેવામાં આવે તે જરૂરી બન્યું છે.

