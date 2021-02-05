તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે:રાણાબોરડી ગામે વાડી વિસ્તારમાંથી જુગારધામ પકડાયું, 8 શખ્સ ઝડપાયા

પોરબંદર
  • એલસીબીએ કાર સહિત કુલ રૂ. 10,07,900નાે મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કર્યો

રાણાવાવના રાણાબોરડી ગામે વાડીમાં જુગારધામ ચાલતું હોવાની બાતમીના આધારે એલસીબીએ દરોડો પાડી 8 શખ્સોને કુલ રૂ. 10, 07,900ના મુદ્દામાલ સાથે ઝડપી લીધા હતા.પોરબંદરના એલસીબી પીઆઇ એન.એન.રબારી તથા પીએસઆઇ એન.એમ.ગઢવી તથા સ્ટાફના માણસો ઓફીસ હાજર હતા તે દરમ્યાન ચોક્કસ બાતમી મળી હતી કે, રાણાબોરડી ગામ થી દોલતગઢ ગામ તરફ જતા રસ્તે પુલ પાસેથી આરોપી આદમ હુશેનભાઇ શમા રહે, બોરડીગામ વાળો પોતાના કબ્જા ભોગવટાની વાડીમા રહેણાંક મકાનમાં બહારથી માણસોને બોલાવી પોતાના અગંત ફાયદા સારૂ નાલ ઉઘરાવી હારજીતનો જુગાર રમી રમાડી જુગારનો અખાડો ચલાવે છે.

જે હકિકત આધારે આ સ્થળે દરોડો પાડતા આદમ હુશેનભાઇ શમા, સાજણ દેવાણંદભાઇ બંઘીયા રહે, વિજયપુરગામ, રામા નાગાભાઇ કેશવાલા રહે, કેશવગામ, મહેન્દ્ર જેઠાલાલ જોષી રહે. લાંબાગામ, રાજુ મોતીભાઇ બશરાણી રહે. ઉપલેટા, નિલેશ ઘીરજલાલ મહેતા રહે. ઉધોગનગર, પ્રકાશ ઘનજીભાઇ રાઠોડ રહે. બાવળવાવગામ અને આરીફ કાસમભાઇ જોખીયા રહે, મોતીચોક, રાણાવાવ, વાળાઓને જુગાર રમતા ઝડપી, તેમના કબ્જા માંથી રોકડા રૂા. 82,900 તથા કાર નંગ 3 કિ.રૂ. 9,25,000 મળી કુલ રૂા.10,07,900 નો મુદ્દામાલ કબ્જે કરી, રાણાવાવ પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમા ગુન્હો રજીસ્ટર કરાવેલ છે.

