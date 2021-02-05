તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Fugitive Accused Of Murder And Robbery In Baran Arrested From MP For 3 Years, This Accused Was In The Top 10 In The List Of Wanted Accused

ઘરપકડ:બેરણમાં હત્યા અને ધાડનો ફરાર આરોપી MPથી 3 વર્ષે ઝડપાયો, વોન્ટેડ આરોપીના લિસ્ટમાં ટોપ 10માં આ આરોપી હતો

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
પોરબંદર તાલુકાના બગવદર પોલીસ મથક હેઠળ આવેલ બેરણ ગામે 3 વર્ષ પહેલા રાત્રીના સમયે 5 શખ્સો દ્વારા હત્યા કરી, ધાડ પાડી નાશી જનાર એક આરોપીને પોરબંદર એલસીબીએ એમપી માંથી ઝડપી લીધો હતો. વોન્ટેડ લિસ્ટના ટોપ 10મા આ આરોપી હતો. આરોપીની ઊંડાણપૂર્વક તપાસ માટે તેના રિમાન્ડ માટેની તજવીજ હાથ ધરાઈ છે.

રાજ્યમાં વોન્ટેડ શખ્સને પકડવા ખાસ ડ્રાઈવનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ગત 18/02/2018 ના રોજ બેરણ ગામે વાડીમાં રહેતા ભીમા નાથા મોઢવાડીયાને ત્યાં રાત્રીના સમયે મધ્યપ્રદેશના 5 શખ્સોએ ધાડ પાડી હતી અને ભીમા નાથાને લાકડી, ધારીયા મારી હત્યા નિપજાવી હતી તેમજ તેની પત્ની અને દીકરીને રૂમમાં બંધ કરી રૂ. 5 લાખની રકમની ધાડ પાડી ફરાર થઈ ગયા હતા.

એ સમયે એક આરોપીને પોલીસે ઝડપી લીધો હતો જ્યારે 4 નાશી છૂટ્યા હતા. પોરબંદર પોલીસ અધિક્ષક ડો. રવિ મોહન સૈની દ્વારા પોરબંદર જિલ્લાના ટોપ 10 નાસ્તા ફરતા આરોપીઓને પકડી પાડવા સૂચના અને માર્ગદર્શન આપવામાં આવતા જે અન્વયે એલસીબી પીઆઇ એન.એન.રબારી અને પીએસઆઇ એન.એમ.ગઢવીએ બગબદર પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયેલ બેરણ ગામના બનાવમાં ધાડ અને હત્યાનો 3 વર્ષથી વોન્ટેડ પારસીંગ જેતુ મીઠુ અજનાર રહે. મધ્યપ્રદેશના અલીરાજપુર નો બયડા ગામના આરોપીને ઝડપી લેવા ટીમ બનાવી હતી અને આ ટીમ એમપીના બયડા ગામે રવાના થઈ હતી.

ટીમને ટેક્નિકલ સર્વેલન્સ અને હ્યુમન ઇન્ટેલિજન્સ દ્વારા જાણવા મળેલ કે આરોપી તેના વતનમાં જ છે જેથી આ ટીમે આરોપીને ઝડપી લીધો હતો અને વધુ તપાસ માટે પોરબંદર લાવ્યા છે. આ આરોપીએ બગવદર પોલીસ મથકમાં નોંધાયેલ ધાડ વિથ મર્ડર કર્યાની કબૂલાત આપી હતી. પોલીસે વધુ પુરછપરછ માટે તેમના રિમાન્ડ માટે તજવીજ હાથ ધરી છે.

એલસીબી ટીમે સ્થાનિક પહેરવેશ ધારણ કર્યો હતો
આરોપીને ઝડપી લેવા પોરબંદર એલસીબી ટીમ એમપીના બયડા ગામે પહોંચી હતી ત્યારે પોલીસની ઓળખ છુપાવવા પોલીસે ત્યાંના સ્થાનિક લોકો જેવો પહેરવેશ લૂંગી શર્ટ ધારણ કર્યા હતા અને 2 રાત્રી સુધી રોકાણ કરી કેમ્પ કર્યો હતો.

અગાઉ પોલીસ ગઈ હતી પણ સફળતા ન મળી
આ આરોપી ને પકડવા પોલીસ 3 વખત બયડા ગામ ગઈ હતી પરંતુ ગામમાં એલર્ટ થઈ જાય અને આરોપીને ખબર પડી જાય જેથી 3 વખત પોલીસ પરત આવી હતી. આ વખતે પોલીસે ખાનગી વાહન અને ત્યાંના સ્થાનિકોનો પહેરવેશ પહેરી બાતમીદાર ઉભો કરી આરોપીની ઓળખ મેળવી ઝડપી લીધો હતો.

આરોપીનો પૂર્વ ઇતિહાસ : આ આરોપી વિરુદ્ધ એમપીના ઉદયગઢ પોલીસ મથકમા ધાડ લૂંટના 2 ગુન્હા નોંધાયેલ છે.

હજુ ત્રણ આરોપીઓ ઝડપવાના બાકી : બગવદર પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયેલ ધાડ વિથ મર્ડર ના ગુન્હામાં 5 આરોપી સંડોવાયેલ છે. જેમાં અગાવ એક અને તાજેતરમાં એક એમ બે આરોપી ઝડપાયા છે. હજુ ત્રણ આરોપી ઝડપવાના બાકી છે.

આરોપીઓ ગુનાહિત માનસિકતા ધરાવે છે
આરોપીઓની માનસિકતા ગુન્હાહિત રહી છે. તેઓ મજૂર બની વાડીએ મજૂરી કરે અને આસપાસની વાડીએ રેકી કરી વાડીએ જઈ હુમલો કરી દાગીના અને રોકડ રકમ લઈ ઘરફોડ, લૂંટ, ધાડ કરી ફરાર થઈ જાય છે.

મોરબી સહિતના શહેરમાં આરોપી ધાડના ગુન્હામાં વોન્ટેડ હતો
આ આરોપી પારસીંગ બગવદર પોલીસ મથક ઉપરાંત મોરબી ટંકારા પોલીસ મથકે ધાડના 3 ગુન્હામાં, ગોંડલ સીટી અને ગોંડલ તાલુકા પોલીસ મથકે લુંટ ના ગુન્હામા વોન્ટેડ હતો.

બસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા

