આત્મહત્યા:બીમારીથી કંટાળી આધેડે દરિયામાં પડી આપઘાત કર્યો, આર્થિક ભીંસથી કંટાળી પ્રૌઢે ગળે ફાંસો ખાઈ જીવન ટૂંકાવ્યું

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પોરબંદર શહેરમાં આપઘાતની બે ઘટના સામે આવી, પરિવારજનોમાં શોક છવાયો

પોરબંદરના છાયા રઘુવંશી સોસાયટીમાં રહેતા આધેડે કેન્સરની બીમારીથી કંટાળી ચોપાટીના દરિયામાં કૂદી જઈ ડૂબી જતાં તેમનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. જ્યારે હજુર પેલેસ સામે રહેતા એક બોટ મલિક પ્રોઢે આર્થિક ભીંસથી કંટાળીને ગળે ફાંસો ખાઈ લેતા તેમનું મોત થયું છે.પોરબંદરના છાયા રઘુવંશી સોસાયટીના બ્લોક નં. 23 મા રહેતા જયસુખલાલ મગનલાલ ઠકરાર નામના 53 વર્ષીય આધેડને કેન્સરની બીમારી હતી. કેન્સરને કારણે મો માંથી લોહી પડતું હતું અને સરખી રીતે જમી શકતા ન હતા.

આ આધેડની પત્નીનું ગત તા. 25/10/20 ના રોજ અવસાન થયું હતું. આ આધેડ ની:સંતાન હતા. જેથી એકલવાયું જીવન જીવતા હતા અને કેન્સરની બીમારીથી કંટાળી જતા આ આધેડે વિલા પાછળ ચોપાટીના દરિયામાં કૂદી ગયા હતા. આ આધેડનો મૃતદેહ ચોપાટીએથી મળી આવ્યો હતો. અને મૃતદેહની ઓળખ કરાવી હતી. તેના દૂરના સબંધીઓએ પોલીસને જણાવ્યું હતું કે કેન્સરની બીમારીના કારણે કંટાળીને આ આધેડે આપઘાત કર્યો છે. આ બનાવને પગલે સોસાયટીમાં શોકનું મોજું ફરી વળ્યું છે.

જ્યારે અન્ય બનાવમાં હજુર પેલેસ સામેની ગલીમાં રહેતા અજયભાઈ દામોદર ભાઈ જુંગી નામના 45 વર્ષીય પ્રોઢે પોતાના ઘરે ગળે ફાંસો ખાઈ લેતા તેમનું મોત નીપજ્યું હતું. આ પ્રૌઢ માછીમારીના વ્યવસાય સાથે સંકળાયેલ હતા અને 2 બોટ હોવાનું જાણવા મળે છે. તેઓને સંતાનમાં 2 પુત્રી અને 1 પુત્ર છે. આ બોટમાલિક પ્રૌઢ ચાર બહેનનો એકનો એક ભાઈ અને પોતાના ઘરનો મોભી હતો. આ ઘટનાને પગલે માછીમાર સમાજના આગેવાનો દોડી આવ્યા હતા અને જણાવ્યું હતું કે મચ્છીના ધંધામાં મંદી હોય જેથી આર્થિક ભીંસમા આવી આપઘાત કરી લીધો હતો. આ ઘટનાને પગલે તેમના પરિવારજનોમાં શોકનું મોજું ફરી વળ્યું છે.

