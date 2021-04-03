તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

નિર્ણય:કુતિયાણાની પેઢીએ ભરેલા લાઇટ બીલની રકમને પરત મેળવવાનાે દાવાે કોર્ટે રદ્દ કર્યો

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ‘પાવર ચોરીના ગુનામાં નિર્દોષ સાબીત થવાથી દંડાત્મક કાર્યવાહીમાંથી મુક્તિ મળતી નથી’

‘પાવર ચોરીના પ્રકરણમાં દંડાત્મક કાર્યવાહીના રૂપે આપવામાં આવેલ બીલ પાવર ચોરીના ગુનામાં નિર્દોષ છૂટી જવાથી માફ થઇ જતુ નથી અને આ બીલની રકમ પરત મળી શકતી નથી’ તેવો પોરબંદરની અદાલતે સીમાચિન્હરૂપ ચુકાદો આપ્યો છે. પોરબંદર જીલ્લાના કુતિયાણા શહેરના મહોબતપરા રોડ પર કાંકરીનો ભરડીયો ચલાવતા મેરૂભાઇ જીવાભાઇ નામના પીજીવીસીએલના ગ્રાહકને આપવામાં આવેલા વીજ-જોડાણના ડિઝીટલ મીટરમાં ગેરરીતી થઇ હોવાની શંકા જતા પીજીવીસીએલ દ્વારા નિયમ મુજબની કાર્યવાહી કરી, આ મીટરની લેબોરેટરી તપાસ કરવામાં આવી હતી,

જેમાં નિયત કોડ મુજબ બાહ્ય પર્દાથથી મિટર હેન્ગ કરવામાં આવેલ હોવાનુ જણાતા પીજીવીસીએલ દ્વારા આ ગ્રાહકને રૂ. ૯,૬૦,૮૯૦/- નું બીલ આપવામાં આવેલ અને આવું બીલ વસૂલ કરવામાં આવેલ હતુ. તે ઉપરાંત આ ગ્રાહક સામે ફોજદારી કાર્યવાહી પણ કરવામાં આવી હતી, જે કાર્યવાહીમાં અદાલતે તેમને નિર્દોષ ઠરાવીને છોડી મૂકતા,

આ ગ્રાહકે આ બાબતને મુખ્ય દલીલ બનાવી પોરબંદરની પ્રિન્સીપાલ સિનીયર સિવિલ કોર્ટમાં તેમના દ્વારા ભરવામાં આવેલી દંડાત્મક બીલની રકમ તેમને પીજીવીસીએલે વ્યાજ સાથે પરત આપવી જોઇએ તેવી અરજી કરી હતી, આ કેસમાં આ ગ્રાહકના વકીલ તથા પીજીવીસીએલના પેનલ એડવોકેટ રસીકલાલ પંડ્યાની દલીલો સાંભળી જજ પી.વી.ભટ્ટુ સાહેબે ગ્રાહકનો દાવો નામંજુર કરતો સીમાચિન્હ રૂપ ચુકાદો આપ્યો હતો.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓભાજપના ઉમેદવાર વિજય મુહૂર્તમાં ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરશે, ભાજપે 6 મનપાના 575 ઉમેદવારો જાહેર કર્યાં - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો