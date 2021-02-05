તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોરોના અપડેટ:જિલ્લામાં 16માં દિવસે પણ કોરોનાનો કેસ નોંધાયો નહીં, કુલ 100619 ટેસ્ટ થયા, 11 કેસ એક્ટિવ

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
પોરબંદરમાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 517 વ્યક્તિઓના કોરોના અંગેના ટેસ્ટ કરવામાં આવતા એકપણ દર્દીનો રિપોર્ટ કોરોના પોઝિટિવ આવ્યો નથી. આમ છેલ્લા 16 દિવસથી પોરબંદર જિલ્લામાં સદનસીબે એકપણ કોરોના પોઝિટિવ કેસ નોંધાયો નથી. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં એકપણ દર્દી ડિસ્ચાર્જ થયેલ નથી. જિલ્લાનો કોરોના દર્દીના ડિસ્ચાર્જનો આંકડો 953એ પહોંચ્યો છે.

જિલ્લાનો કોરોના દર્દીનો આંકડો 961 છે. હાલ 11 કેસ એક્ટિવ છે. જ્યારે સિવિલના આઇસોલેશનમાં કોરોના પોઝિટિવ 2 દર્દી સારવાર હેઠળ છે. અત્યાર સુધીમાં 100619 કુલ ટેસ્ટ થયા છે. પોરબંદર જિલ્લામાં કોરોના-ગાઇડલાઇનનો ભંગ કરનારા ધંધાર્થીઓ બ્રીજપાલ દેવસીંગ કુશવાહા, સંજયવન દેવવન ગૌસ્વામીએ ગ્રાહકોની ભીડ ભેગી કરી, કોરોનાનો ચેપ જાહેરમાં વધુ ફેલાઇ શકે તેવું બેદરકારી ભર્યુ કૃત્ય કરતા પોલીસે ઉક્ત બન્ને વેપારીઓ સામે ગુના નોંધી કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી.

