મોકડ્રિલ:સિવીલ હોસ્પિટલમાં આગ લાગી : મોકડ્રિલ, ફાયર બ્રિગેડ ટીમ સમયસર ન પહોંચતા સિવીલ સર્જને આગ બુઝાવી, ડિઝાસ્ટર તંત્ર ડોકાયું નહીં

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
હોસ્પિટલમાં આગ લાગતા સિવીલ સર્જને આગ બુઝાવી હતી. - Divya Bhaskar
હોસ્પિટલમાં આગ લાગતા સિવીલ સર્જને આગ બુઝાવી હતી.

પોરબંદરની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે આગ અંગેની મોકડ્રિલ યોજાઈ હતી જેમાં ફાયર બ્રિગેડ સમયસર ન આવતા સિવિલસર્જનએ આગ બુઝાવી હતી. જ્યારે ડિઝાસ્ટર વિભાગની ટીમ આવી ન હતી.પોરબંદરની સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલમા આગ લાગે તો તંત્ર કેટલું સજાગ છે અને પોલીસ, ફાયરબ્રિગેડ ટીમ તેમજ ડિઝાસ્ટર વિભાગ કેટલું સતર્ક છે તે અંગેની મોકડ્રિલ નું આયોજન કરવામાં આવે છે. સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલના પીએમ રૂમ પાસે પટાંગણમાં સવારે મોકડ્રિલ અંતર્ગત આગ લગાવવામાં આવી હતી. અને હોસ્પિટલ તંત્ર દ્વારા સવારે 11:21 મિનિટ ફાયર બ્રિગેડ, પોલીસ, ડિઝાસ્ટર વિભાગને જાણ કરવામાં આવી હતી.

આગ લાગતા સિવિલ સર્જન પરમાર, આરએમઓ ઠાકોર સહિતનો સ્ટાફ દોડી આવ્યો હતો, પોલીસ પણ દોડી આવી હતી પરંતુ 15 મિનિટ સુધી ફાયર બ્રિગેડ આવ્યું ન હતું. જેથી આ આગ ને કાબુમાં લેવા સિવિલ સર્જનએ ફાયર સેફટીના બાટલા દ્વારા આગ બુઝાવી હતી. બાદમાં 11:40 કલાકે ફાયર બ્રિગેડ ટીમ આવી હતી અને ઠરી ગયેલ આગમાં પાણીનો મારો ચલાવ્યો હતો. આ ફાયર બ્રિગેડની ટીમે એવું જણાવ્યું હતું કે હાલ પાણીના ટેન્કર ઠાલવવાની કામગીરી હોવાથી થોડું મોડું પહોંચાયું હતું. જ્યારે ડિઝાસ્ટર વિભાગ નો સ્ટાફ ડોકાયો ન હતો.

