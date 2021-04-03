તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શિક્ષણ:બોર્ડની પરીક્ષા, 11500 વિદ્યાર્થીઓ પરીક્ષા આપશે

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • પરીક્ષા તારીખ જાહેર થતાં શિક્ષણ કચેરી દ્વારા પૂર્વ તૈયારી શરૂ

ગુજરાત શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા ધો.10 અને 12 ની આગામી મુખ્ય જાહેર બોર્ડ પરીક્ષાનો કાર્યક્રમ જાહેર કરવામા આવ્યો છે. જે મુજબ પોરબંદર જિલ્લામાં 10 મેથી પરીક્ષાઓ શરૂ થશે. કોરોનાને પગલે આ વર્ષે બે મહિના મોડી પરીક્ષા લેવાઈ રહી વિદ્યાર્થીઓને બે મહિના તૈયારી માટે વધુ મળશે અને પરીક્ષા 70 ટકા કોર્સ મુજબ લેવાશે. પોરબંદર જિલ્લામાં બોર્ડની પરીક્ષા તા. 10/5 થી 25/5 સુધી ચાલશે. જે માટે સમય પત્રક પણ આવી ગયેલા છે.

આ બોર્ડની પરીક્ષા માટે પોરબંદર જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ અધિકારીની કચેરી દ્વારા પૂર્વ તૈયારી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી છે. પોરબંદર જિલ્લામાં ધોરણ 10ના 7679 વિધાર્થીઓ તેમજ ધોરણ 12 ના 4092 વિધાર્થીઓ નોંધાયેલ છે. સંભવિત કુલ 11500 વિધાર્થીઓ બોર્ડની પરીક્ષા આપવાના હોય જેથી શિક્ષણ અધિકારીની કચેરી દ્વારા જિલ્લામાં પરીક્ષા બિલ્ડીંગ મા અંદર સીસીટીવી કેમેરા, બેન્ચોની સુવિધાઓ અંગેની પૂર્વ તૈયારી હાથ ધરાઈ છે

