સુવિધા:પોરબંદરમાં બેઝીક સ્લમ અપગ્રેડેશન યોજના અંગર્ત 348 આવાસ ફાળવાયા

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • બોખિરામાં ફાળવેલા આવાસમાં 150 જેટલા લાભાર્થીઓએ રહેવાના શ્રીગણેશ કર્યા

પોરબંદરમાં બેઝીક સ્લમ અપગ્રેડશન પ્રોજેક્ટ અંતર્ગત જરૂરીયાત મંદો માટે 2448 ઘર તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યા છે, જેમાંથી 150 જરૂરીયાત મંદોને ઘર ફાળવી દેવામાં આવતા આ જરૂરીયાત મંદોએ યોજના અંતર્ગત મળેલા ઘરોમાં શ્રી ગણેશ કરી રહેવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધુ છે.ગુજરાત શહેરી વિકાસ મિશન વિભાગ દ્વારા બેઝીક સ્લમ અપગરે પ્રોજેક્ટ અંતર્ગત પોરબંદરમાં બોખીરા રામકૃષ્ણ મિશન પાસે રેવન્યુ સર્વે નં.-603 પૈકીની જમીન પર કુલ 2448 ઘર બનાવવાનું આયોજન હાથ ધરાયુ છે.

જેમાંના 348 ઘર બની જતા લાભાર્થીઓને ફાળવી દેવામાં આવ્યા છે અને આ 348 લાભાર્થીઓ પૈકીના 150 જેટલા લાભાર્થીઓ આ ઘરોમાં રહેવા આવી ગયા છે. આ પ્રોજેક્ટ અંતર્ગત એક ઘર બનાવવાનો ખર્ચ રૂ. 3,38,396 થાય છે જે પૈકી કેન્દ્ર સરકાર દ્વારા રૂ.2,24,160 તથા રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા રૂ.28,020નો ફાળો આપવામાં આવે છે અને રૂ.36,218 નો ફાળો વ્યાજની રકમમાંથી વ્યવસ્થા કરવામાં આવે છે અને લાભાર્થીને માત્ર રૂ.50,000/- ચૂકવવાના રહે છે.

જેના બદલામાં લાભાર્થીને 27.52 ચોરસ મીટર કાર્પેટ એરીયામાં અને 33.47 ચોરસ મીટર બિલ્ટઅપ એરીયામાં ૨ રૂમ, રસોડું, સંડાસ-બાથરૂમ, પેસેજના બાંધકામ કરી ઘર બનાવીને સ્થાનિક નગરપાલિકા દ્વારા આપવામાં આવે છે. જેના પ્રથમ તબક્કામાં લાભાર્થીઓને ફાળવણી ગત તારીખ 4-09-2020 અને બીજા તબક્કાની ફાળવણી ગત તા.2-10- 2020ના રોજ કોમ્પ્યુટરાઇઝ ડ્રો કરીને કરવામાં આવી હતી.

