તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

કાર્યવાહી:પોરબંદરમાં 3 સ્થળેથી 16 લિટર દેશી દારૂ જપ્ત, મહિલા સહિત કુલ 4 શખ્સો સામે કાર્યવાહી

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

પોરબંદર શહેરના ખારવાવાડ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતો વિશાલ ઉર્ફે લાલુ કિશોર પાંજરી પોતાના કબ્જામાં દેશીદારૂની ૧-૧ લીટરવાળી 3 નંગ કોથળીઓ સાથે રાખીને નીકળતા પોલીસે વિશાલ ઉર્ફે લાલુને ઝડપી લીધો હતો.આ શખ્સહની પૂછપરછ કરતા આ દારૂ કિશન ગોરધન મકવાણા પાસેથી લીધાની કબૂલાત આપતા પોલીસે કિશન સામે પણ ગુનો નોંધી તેને ઝડપી લેવાની કાર્યવાહી આરંભી છે,

તો બીજી તરફ જીલ્લાના રાણાવાવ શહેરના સ્ટેશન પ્લોટ વિસ્તારમાં રહેતી દક્ષાબેન નાગજી વાલાણી નામની મહિલાના કબ્જામાંથી પોલીસે દેશીદારૂની ૧-૧ લીટરવાળી ૫ નંગ કોથળીઓ જપ્ત કરી ગુનો નોંધ્યો હતો, તેમજ જિલ્લાના રાણારોજીવાડા ગામના વાડી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતો જયેશ ઉર્ફે જેહો રાજા સોલંકીના કબ્જામાંથી પોલીસે 8 લીટર દેશીદારૂનો જથ્થો જપ્ત કરી, ગુનો નોંધી કાયદેસરની કાર્યવાહી કરી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો