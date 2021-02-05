તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સહાય:પોરબંદરમાં દિવ્યાંગોને દર મહિને 1 હજારની સહાય ચૂકવવામાં આવશે

પોરબંદરએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ભારતિય પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ ગુરૂકુળ ખાતે બપોરે 12થી 3 વાગ્યા દરમ્યાન ફોર્મ ભરી આપવામાં આવશે

પોરબંદરમાં મંદબુધ્ધિ ધરાવતા દિવ્યાંગજનોને દર મહિને 1 હજારની પેન્શનરૂપી સહાય રાજ્ય સરકાર દ્વારા ચૂકવવામાં આવશે, જેના માટે પોરબંદરની ભારતીય પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ ગુરૂકુળ ખાતે ફોર્મ ભરવા અપીલ કરવામાં આવી છે. વાઘેશ્વરી પ્લોટ વિસ્તારમાં કાર્યરત ભારતીય પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ ગુરૂકુળ સંસ્થાના સેક્રેટરી કમલેશભાઇ ખોખરીએ જણાવ્યું છે કે, ગુજરાત સરકાર તરફથી બૌધીક અસમર્થતા(મંદબુધ્ધિ) ધરાવતા શહેરના દિવ્યાંગજનો કે જેની ઉંમર 0 થી 79 વર્ષ સુધીની હોય અને તેઓ 80 % કે તેથી વધારેનું ડોક્ટરી સર્ટીફીકેટ ધરાવતા હોય તેવા તમામ દિવ્યાંગજનોને આ સરકારી યોજના મુજબ 1 હજારની પેન્શનરૂપી સહાય દર મહિને મળવાપાત્ર થાય છે,

ઉપરાંત આ યોજના મુજબની સહાય મેળવવા માટે આવકની કોઇ મર્યાદાને ધ્યાને લેવામાં આવશે નહી, એટલે કે આવકના દાખલાની કોઇ જરૂરીયા રહેતી નથી તેમજ BPL કે APL કોઇપણ પ્રકારનું રાશન કાર્ડ હશે તો આ યોજના મુજબ સહાય મળવાપાત્ર છે. વધુમાં સંસ્થાના કમલેશભાઇ ખોખરીએ મંદબુધ્ધિ ધરાવતા દિવ્યાંગજનોના વાલીઓને અપીલ કરી જણાવ્યુ હતુ કે ભારતીય પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ ગુરૂકુળ ખાતેથી આ સરકારી યોજનાનું ફોર્મ મેળવી,

જરૂરી એવા દસ્તાવેજો જેવા કે રહેઠાણનો પુરાવો (આધારકાર્ડ, લાઇટબીલ, ચુંટણીકાર્ડ, ગમેતે એકની ઝેરોક્ષ), જન્મ તારીખનો દાખલો (સ્કુલ લીવીંગ સર્ટીફીકેટ), સીવીલ સર્જનના દિવ્યાંગતાના પ્રમાણપત્રની ઝેરોક્ષ, બેંક પાસબુકના પહેલા પાનાની ઝેરોક્ષ, આધારકાર્ડની ઝેરોક્ષ, યુઆઇડી કાર્ડની ઝેરોક્ષ (જો હોય તો), રેશનકાર્ડની ઝેરોક્ષ, પાસપોર્ટ સાઇઝનો ફોટો-1 જેવા દસ્તાવેજો સાથે રાખીને આ યોજનાનું ફોર્મ ભરી શકાશે. શ્રી ભારતીય પ્રજ્ઞાચક્ષુ ગુકુળ, વાઘેશ્વરી પ્લોટ, પોરબંદર ખાતે રવિવાર કે રજા સિવાયના દિવસોએ બપોરના 12:00 થી 3:00 દરમ્યાન આ યોજનાના ફોર્મ ભરી આપવામાં આવશે.

