દેહવ્યાપાર:સિદ્ધપુરમાં દેહવેપાર ચલાવતા ત્રણ ગેસ્ટ હાઉસમાં રેડ બે ઈસમો ઝડપાયા

પાટણ17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પાટણ એસઓજીની ટીમે સિધ્ધપુર પોલીસ સાથે રાખી કરી કાર્યવાહી અનૈતિક વેપાર ચલાવતા ઇસમો મા ભય નો માહોલ

પાટણ ની એસ.ઓ.જી.ની ટીમે સિધ્ધપુર શહેરમાં સિદ્ધપુર પોલીસ સાથે રાખી એક સાથે ત્રણ ગેસ્ટ હાઉસમા રેડ કરી ગઈકાલે એસઓજીની ટીમે સિધ્ધપુર પોલીસને સાથે રાખી સિદ્ધપુર શહેરના રેલ્વે સ્ટેશન રોડ જુના સિનેમા રોડ જય અંબે ચોક નજીક આવેલ ત્રણ બેસ્ટ હાઉસ રેડ કરી તે પૈકી બે ગેસ્ટ હાઉસમાં ગેરકાયદેસર દેહવ્યાપાર ચાલતો હોવાનું સામે આવ્યું હતું સ્થળ પરથી બે ઇસમોને ઝડપી પાડી એસઓજીની ટીમે સિધ્ધપુર પોલીસ સ્ટેશનમાં ગુનો નોંધાવ્યો છે.

સિદ્ધપુર શહેરમાં અનૈતિક દેહ વ્યાપાર ચલાવતા એક સાથે ત્રણ ગેસ્ટ હાઉસમાં રેડ કરવામાં આવી હતી. પાટણ એસ.ઓ.જી.ની ચોક્કસ બાતમી મળેલ કે સિદ્ધપુર શહેરમાં રેલવે સ્ટેશન રોડ ઉપરના મહાલક્ષ્મી ગેસ્ટ હાઉસ, અંબાજી ગેસ્ટ હાઉસ અને જૂના સિનેમા રોડ હસીના પાસેના આશીર્વાદ ગેસ્ટ હાઉસમાં ગેરકાયદેસર દેહ વ્યાપારની પ્રવૃત્તિ ચાલે છે જેને ધ્યાને લઇ પાટણ એસ.ઓ.જી.એ સિધ્ધપુર પોલીસ ની ટીમને સાથે રાખી રેડ કરી કાર્યવાહીમાં પરેશકુમાર કૌશિકકુમાર પંચોલી દીપકભાઈ દશરથલાલ પંચોલી ને ઝડપી પાડયા છે આ સાથે સ્થળ પરથી કેટલીક મહિલાઓ અને ગ્રાહકો પણ મળી આવેલ વિગત સામે આવી છે કાર્યવાહી દરમિયાન રોકડ રકમ 12,500 નો મુદ્દામાલ ઝડપી પાડી બે ઈસમો સામે સિદ્ધપુર પોલીસ મથકે ગુનો નોંધાયો છે પોલીસે ઇસમો સામે અનેતિક વ્યાપાર અધિનિયમની કલમ 3, 5, 7 મુજબ ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે

