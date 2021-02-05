તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

અત્યાચાર:દહેજ અંગે પરીણિતાને ઢોર માર મારતાં સિધ્ધપુર પોલીસ મથકમાં ફરિયાદ નોધાઇ

પાટણ20 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • દહેજ અંગે વારંવાર ત્રાસ ગુજારવામાં આવતો હતો પતિએ પોતાના ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને માર્યો ઢોર માર

સિધ્ધપુરના નેદરા ગામે રહેતી પરીણિતાને દહેજની માંગ કરી અત્યાચાર કરી માર મારીને ઘરની બહાર કાઢી મુકતાં પરીણિતાએ સિધ્ધપુર પોલીસ મથકે પોતાના પતિ, દિયર અને જેઠ સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

સિધ્ધપુર તાલુકાના નેદરા ગામે રહેતી પરીણિતા સમીનાબેન શાહીદભાઇ નેદરીયાને દહેજ અંગે વારંવાર હેરાન કરવામાં આવતી હતી. જોકે ગત 20/01/2021ના રોજ તેના પતિ શાહીદભાઇ નેદરીયા, જેઠ ઇમરાનભાઇ તથા દિયર જાવીદે મળીને સમીનાબેન તેમજ તેની દિકરીને ઉપર અસહ્ય ત્રાસ ગુજાર્યો હતો. આ સાથે શારિરીક અને માનસિક ત્રાસ આપી દહેજની માગણી કરી અને પતિએ પોતાના ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને ગડદાપાટુનો ઢોર માર મારી પરણિતાને ઘરની બહાર કાઢી મુકી હતી.

પરીણિતા સમીનાબેનને માર મારી ઘરની બહાર ધકેલી દેતાં તેણે તેના પિયરમાં જઇને આ અંગે હકિકતની જાણ કરી હતી. ત્યારબાદ પિયરીયાનો સાથ લઇને પરીણિતાએ સિધ્ધપુર પોલીસ મથકે પતિ શાહીદભાઇ અબ્દુલભાઇ, જેઠ ઇમરાનભાઇ અબ્દુલભાઇ અને દિયર જાવીદ અબ્દુલભાઇ ( રહે: ત્રણેય નેદરા ગામે) સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

