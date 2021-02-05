તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તસ્કરો ત્રાટક્ય:પાટણના નાયકા ગામે ધોળા દ્હાડે ખેડૂતના ઘરે ચોરી, તસ્કરોએ દાગીના સહિત અઢી લાખ ચોરી ગયા

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ખેડુતે સમી પોલીસ મથકે અજાણ્યા તસ્કર સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી

સમીતાલુકાના નાયકાગામે વહેલી સવારે ઘર લોક કરીને ખેતર કામકાજ અર્થે ગયેલા હતા તે વખતે કોઇ તસ્કરે લોક તોડીને ઘરના કબાટ રાખેલ દાગીના તેમજ રોકડ મળી કુલ રૂ.2.43 લાખની ચોરીની અંજામ આપી ગયો હતો આ અંગે મકાનમાલીકે સમી પોલીસ મથકે ચોરી ફરીયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

બનાવની પ્રાપ્ત વિગતો અનુસાર, સમી તાલુકાના નાયકા ગામે રહેતા કમાભાઇ વીરાભાઇ વણકર તેઓ ખેતિવાડી કરી પરીવારનુ ગુજરાન ચલાવે છે ત્યારે ગુરૂવારે તેઓ તેમની પત્ની સાથે સવારે આઠ વાગે ખેતરમાં જીરૂનુ નીંદામણ કરવા સારૂ ગયા હતા તેમનો દિકરો જીતુભાઇ તે ખેતરમાં રાત વાશો રોકાયેલ હતો. તેના માતા -પિતા ખેતર આવતા તે ઘરે જવા નિકળ્યો હતો, તે ઘરે જઇને જોયુ તો ખડકીનુ તાળુ ખોલી અંદર જતા ઘરના દરવાજાનુ તાળુ તૂટેલ હતી. તેમજ અંદર કબાટનુ તાળુ તુટેલ સામાન ઘરમાં વેરણ છેરણ પડેલ હતો. આ ઘટના તેના માતા પિતાને જાણ કરતા તેઓ ઘરે આવીને તપાસ કરતા સોનાચાંદીના 16 દાગીનાની કિ.રૂ.1.32લાખ તેમજ જીરૂ તેમજ ભેંસ વેચાણના રોકડ રૂ.80 હજારની મળી કુલ રૂ.2.43 લાખની ચોરી થઇ હોવાની સમી પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. તેની તપાસ અધિકારી પીએસઆઇ વાય.બી.બારોટ હાથ ધરી હતી.

