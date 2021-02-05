તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આક્રોશ:નાનીચંદુર-વાઘપુરા માઇનોર કેનાલમાં પાણી બંધ કરાતાં ખેડૂતોએ કેનાલ પર દેખાવો કર્યો

સમીના નાનીચંદુર, વાઘપુરા, માઇનોર કેનાલમાં છેલ્લા દશેક દિવસથી પાણી નહીં પહોંચતાં સિંચાઇના અભાવે ખેડૂતોનો ઉભો મોલ સૂકાવા લાગ્યો છે ત્યારે અધિકારીઓને રજૂઆતો કરવા છતાં પાણીના મળતાં ખેડૂતોએ કેનાલ પર હોબાળો મચાવતાં અધિકારીઓએ પહોંચી મામલો થાળે પાડ્યો હતો.

સમી તાલુકાના રાજપુરા બ્રાન્ચ કેનાલમાંથી નીકળતી વાઘપુરા, નાનીચંદુર માઇનોર કેનાલમાં આજુબાજુના 4 ગામોના ખેડૂતો સિંચાઈ માટે પાણીનો ઉપયોગ કરે છે કેનાલમાં લીલી સેવાળને કારણે છેલ્લા 10 દિવસથી પાણી બંધ થતાં પાણીના અભાવે પાક સૂકાવા લાગ્યો હતો.જેથી ખેડૂતોએ પાણી છોડવા અધિકારીઓને વારંવાર રજૂઆત કરી હતી પરંતુ પરિણામ ન મળતા ખેડૂતો રોષે ભરાયા હતા અને કેનાલ ઉપર એકત્રિત થયા હતા ચૂંટણી સમયે ખેડૂતો વિરોધ કરતા હોવાની અધિકારીઓને જાણકારી મળતાં અધિકારીઓ ખેડૂતો પાસે દોડી ગયા હતા અને ખેડૂતોને સમજાવી મામલો થાળે પડ્યો હતો.

પાણી નહીં મળે તો ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કાર કરીશું : ખેડૂતો
નાનીચંદુર ગામના ખેડૂત સોમભાઈ વણકરના જણાવ્યું કે છેલ્લા 10 દિવસથી કેનાલનું પાણી બંધ છે કેનાલ સફાઈની જવાબદારી તંત્રની હોવી જોઇએ તેની જગ્યાએ ખેડૂતોએ ઠંડા પાણીમાં ઉતરી કેનાલ જાતે સફાઈ કરવી પડે છે આગામી સમયમાં પાણી ચાલુ ન થાય તો અમે ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કાર કરીશું.

