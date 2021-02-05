તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણીના બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી:રાધનપુરના મસાલી ગામે નર્મદાના પાણી આપવામાં નહિ આવે તો સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીના બહિષ્કારની ગ્રામજનોની ચીમકી

પાટણ9 મિનિટ પહેલા
મસાલી ગામના સરપંચ હરગોવનભાઈ ભીખાભાઇ સોલંકી,રામજીભાઈ ચૌધરી,સાજીદખાન બલોચ,ભાવાભાઇ ઠાકોર સહીત ગામના અગ્રણીઓ દ્વારા ગ્રામ પંચાયતના લેટરપેડ ઉપર રજુઆત કરવામાં આવી છે,જેમાં નર્મદા નિગમના અધિકારીઓ દ્વારા સંતોષકારક જવાબ આપવામાં આવતો ના હોવાનો પણ આક્ષેપ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે.સરકાર દ્વારા રાત્રી મીટીંગનું આયોજન કરાયું ત્યારે મામલતદારની રૂબરૂમાં સૂચનાઓ આપવા છતાંય નર્મદા નિગમના અધિકારીઓ ધ્યાન આપતા નથી.રજુઆત કરવામાં આવે ત્યારે એક જ જવાબ મળે છે,કોન્ટ્રાક્ટરને જાણ કરવામાં આવી છે.કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર અને નર્મદા યોજનાના અધિકારીઓની મિલીભગતના કારણે આજદિન સુધીમાં માયનોર કેનાલમાં પાણી નાખવામાં આવેલ નથી.

આ ઉપરાંત મસાલી ગામની સીમની ખેતીલાયક 700 હેક્ટર જમીન કમાન્ડ એરિયામાં સમાવેશ કરવામાં આવ્યો ના હોઈ આ તમામ જમીનને કમાન્ડ એરિયામાં સમાવેશ કરવાની પણ માંગ કરવામાં આવી છે.જો આ માંગણીઓ સંતોષવામાં નહિ આવે તો સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણીઓનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારવામા આવી છે.

