લૂંટના ઇરાદે હુમલો:પાટણના પોરાણા નજીક લુંટના ઇરાદે મહિલા પર રિક્ષાચાલકે જીવલેણ હુમલો કર્યો, છાતીના ભાગે છરીના બે ઘા ઝીંક્યા

પાટણ28 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • મહિલાએ બુમા બુમ કરતા ખેતરોમાં લોકો દોડી આવ્યા અને હુમલા ખોરને માર મારીને પોલીસના હવાલ કર્યો

મહિલાના નિવેદનના આધારે રાધનપુર પોલીસે ફરિયાદ નોંધી

રાધનપુરના નવા પોરાણા ગામ નજીક મહિલા પર રિક્ષાચાલકે લુંટના ઇરાદે જીવલેણ હુમલો કર્યો. તેઓ જ્યારે ખેતર તરફના કાચા રસ્તા તરફ જતા હતા ત્યારે મહિલાની એકલતાનો લાભ લઈ રિક્ષાચાલકે તેમના કાનમાં પહેરેલી સોનાની બુટ્ટી લૂંટવાનો પ્રયાસ કર્યો હતો. જેના પરિણામે પોતાના બચાવ અર્થે મહિલાએ બુમાબુમ કરી મુકી હતી, જેથી ગભરાઈ ગયેલા રિક્ષાચાલકે મહિલાને જાનથી મારી નાખવાના ઈરાદે છરી વડે તેના છાતીના ભાગે જીવલેણ ઈજાઓ પહોંચાડી હતી. આ તમામ બનાવમાં હોબાળો થતા આસપાસના લોકો ખેતરમાં દોડી આવ્યા હતા અને રિક્ષાચાલકને પકડીને ઢોર માર માર્યો હતો. ત્યારપછી લોકોએ પોલીસને બોલાવીને આરોપીને તેમના હવાલે કરી દીધો હતો.

રિક્ષાચાલકે પહેલા મહિલાનો વિશ્વાસ જીત્યો રાધનપુર તાલુકાના અલ્હાબાદ ગામે રહેતી 60 વર્ષીય મહિલા ગુરૂવારે બપોરના આશરે 12 વાગે નાના પુરા મુકામે તેમની બહેન નાનુ બેનને મળવા ગયેલા હતા. ત્યાંથી પરત અલ્હાબાદ આવવા માટે તેઓ સાંજના આશરે 4:30વાગે સિનાડ હાઈવે રોડ ઉપર વાહનની રાહ જોઈને ઉભા હતા. ત્યાંથી તેઓ રિક્ષા કરીને રાધનપુર આવવા માટે નિકળ્યા હતા. રાધનપુર આવી જતા મહિલાએ રિક્ષાચાલકને થોભવા કહ્યું પરંતુ, ચાલકે તેમનો વિશ્વાસ જીતવા માટે પૈસા લીધા વગર તેમને અલ્હાબાદ મૂકી જવા માટે કહ્યું અને જેના બદલામાં તેને માત્ર મહિલાના આશિર્વાદ જ જોઈએ છે તેવી માંગણી કરી હતી.

મહિલા પર જાન લેવા હુમલો રિક્ષાચાલકે નવા પોરણા નજીકના ખેતરોના કાચા રસ્તાઓ તરફથી જવાનું પસંદ કરતા મહિલાને શંકા ગઈ હતી. જેના પરિણામે મહિલાએ સમયસૂચકતા દાખવીને ચાલુ રિક્ષામાંથી કૂદકો મારી દીધો હતો. રિક્ષા ચાલકે તેની રિક્ષા મહિલાની બાજુ રોકી અને તેમને માર મારતા મારતા કાનમાં પહેરેલી સોનાની બુટ્ટીને કાઢવાની કોશિશ કરવા લાગ્યો હતો. આ પ્રકારના હુમલાથી ગભરાયેલી મહિલાએ લોકોની મદદ માંગવા માટે બુમાબુમ શરુ કરી દીધી હતી, જેથી રોષે ભરાયેલા આરોપીએ મહિલાને જાનથી મારી નાખવાના ઈરાદે છરી વડે તેના છાતીના ભાગે જીવલેણ ઈજાઓ પહોંચાડવાનું શરૂ કરી દીધું હતું. આ પ્રકારના હુમલાને કારણે મહિલા બેભાન થઈને જમીન પર પડી ગયા હતા.

પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી મહિલાની બુમો સાંભળીને ગામના માણસો ઘટના સ્થળે પહોંચી ગયા હતા. આ બધા માણસોના ટોળાએ રિક્ષાવાળાને પકડીને ઢોર માર માર્યો હતો. ત્યાર પછી સ્થાનિકોએ પોલીસને બોલાવીને આરોપીને તેમના હવાલે કરી દીધો હતો. પોલીસે તપાસને વધુ આગળ વધારતા મહિલાની સાથે વાતચીત કરીને તેમના નિવેદનના આધરે રિક્ષાચાલક સિપાઈ ઇમ્તીયાઝ હુસેન સામે ગુનો નોંધી આગળ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી દીધી છે.

