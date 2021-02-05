તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી મહાસંગ્રામ 2021:પાટણમાં ટિકિટ કપાતાં ભાજપના બે કોર્પોરેટરોનાં રાજીનામાં

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • શહેર ભાજપ ઉપપ્રમુખ અને વોર્ડના 11ના કોર્પોરેટર સુરેશ પટેલે કહ્યું, મારા લેટર પેડનો ખોટો દુરુપયોગ, રાજીનામુ આપ્યું નથી,પક્ષની સાથે જ છું
  • વોર્ડ 9ના ડો.નરેશ દવે કહ્યું, હવે ચુંટણી લડવાનો નિર્ણય કરીશ

પાટણ પાલિકાની ચૂંટણીમાં ટિકિટ માટે ભાજપના નવીન માપદંડોને લઇ ટિકિટ કપાવવાના અણસારથી જ સ્થાનિક ભાજપ પક્ષમાં ભડકો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે.ત્યારે ટિકિટ કપાવવાના ડરથી જુના કાર્યકરને ઓડિયોની ચર્ચા હજુ બંધ થાય તે પહેલા જ શહેર ઉપપ્રમુખ અને વોર્ડ 11ના કોર્યોરેટર સુરેશ પટેલ અને પાલિકામાં સતત 3 ટર્મથી ચૂંટાતાં કોર્પોરેટર ડો.નરેશ દવેએ પક્ષમાંથી રાજીનામુ આપ્યું હતું. ત્યારે ભારે ચકચારના પગલે શહેર ઉપપ્રમુખે બીજા દિવસે ફેરવી તોળી રાજીનામુ ન આપી પક્ષ સાથે જ હોવાના સૂર ભણ્યો હતો.ત્યારે ટિકિટ વિતરણ પૂર્વે જ ભાજપમાં આંતરિક વિવાદો દેખાતા હજુ અનેક જુના જોગીઓ ટિકિટ માટે લાઈનમાં હોઈ જો નહીં મળે તો બળવો કરશે તેવી પ્રબળ શક્યતાઓ હોવાની શહેરમાં ચર્ચાઓ ઉઠી છે.

પાટણ શહેર ઉપપ્રમુખ સુરેશ પટેલ છેલ્લા 20 વર્ષથી ભાજપમાં હોઈ ગત 2015 ની વિકટ પરિસ્થિતિમાં ભાજપના મેન્ડેડ પરથી ચૂંટણી લડ્યા હતા. પરંતુ આ વખતે ભૂતપૂર્વ પ્રદેશ મંત્રીના ભાઈને સગાંવાદના ધોરણે વોર્ડ નંબર 11માં ટિકિટ ફાળવણી કરવા માટે બદઈરાદાપૂર્વક તેમનું નામ અને માંગણી પ્રદેશ ભાજપ પ્રમુખ અને પાર્લામેન્ટ્રી સુધી ન પહોંચાડી પાર્ટીને અંધારામાં રાખવાનું કૃત્ય કરવા બદલ જવાબદાર લોકો સામે તપાસ કરી કાર્યવાહી કરવાની માંગણી સાથે શહેર ભાજપ ઉપપ્રમુખ પદેથી રાજીનામુ આપ્યાનું લેટરપેડવાળું રાજીનામુ સોશ્યલ મીડિયામાં ફરતું થતા ચકચાર મચી હતી.

મંગળવારે બીજા દિવસે ઉપપ્રમુખ પોતાના રાજીનામાં લેટરને ખોટો ગણાવી પોતે રાજીનામુ નથી આપ્યું અને પાર્ટીમાં જ હોવાનો બીજો લેટર પેડ સોશ્યલ મીડિયામાં ફરતો કર્યો હતો. તેમના બન્ને લેટરપેડને લઇ ભાજપમાં ભારે ચર્ચાનો વિષય બન્યો હતો. પક્ષ આ મામલો ઠારે તે પહેલા બીજો ભડકો થયો હતો. જેમાં વોર્ડ નંબર 9 ના ભાજપના કોર્પોરેટર ડૉ.નરેશ દવે 2010માં કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ભાજપમાં જોડાઈ બે ટર્મથી તેઓ ભાજપમાં જીતતા આવ્યા હતા. તેઓ અગાઉ એકવાર કોંગ્રેસ અને બે વાર ભાજપમાં જીતતા તેમની સળંગ ગણતરી કરી હોઈ પક્ષ સામે નારાજગી વ્યક્ત કરી ટિકિટ ન મળવાનો અણસાર આવતા તેમને ભાજપના સભ્યપદમાંથી રાજીનામુ આપી દીધુ છે.

શહેર ઉપપ્રમુખ સાચા કે ખોટા શહેરમાં સવાલ ઉઠ્યાં
શહેર ઉપપ્રમુખ સુરેશ પટેલ ( દાસ )એ જણાવ્યું હતું કે મારા લેટરપેડનો કોઈ ખોટો ઉપયોગ કરીને રાજીનામુ આપ્યું હોવાનું વાયરલ કર્યું છે. એમાં મારી સહી પણ નથી.મેં રાજીનામુ આપ્યું નથી.તેવું લખાણ કરેલો બીજો લેટરપેડ મેં મુક્યો છે.તો તેમનો ખોટી રીતે લેટર પેડ ઉપયોગ કરવા માટે પોલીસમાં કાર્યવાહી અંગે તેઓ કોઈ વિવાદમાં પડવા ન માંગતા હોવાનું જણાવ્યું હતું.અથવા તો તેમને રાજીનામુ આપ્યું હતું પરંતુ કોઈ દબાણવશ તેમને પરત ખેંચી લીધું છે કે કેમ તે બાબતે અનેક સવાલો ઉઠ્યા છે.

હવે ચૂંટણી લડીશ કે નહીં તે નિર્ણય કાર્યકરો લેશે
ડૉ.નરેશ દવેએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે પક્ષે જે નિર્ણય લીધો છે તે યોગ્ય હશે પરંતુ અમે વોર્ડની સેવા કરવા માટે રાજકારણમાં આવ્યા હતા.પક્ષ સાથે બળવો કરવો એ યોગ્ય ન લાગતા મેં મારા સભ્યપદમાંથી રાજીનામુ આપ્યું છે.હવે વોર્ડના લોકો અને મારા કાર્યકરો અને શુભેચ્છકો સાથે હું મિટિંગ કરીશ.અને તેઓ જે નિર્ણય લેશે એ પ્રમાણે હું કરીશ.

ટિકિટ કપાયાનું જાણવા મળતા કેટલાકે તો મન મનાવી લીધા
ભાજપના અન્ય એક કોર્પોરેટરે નામ ન આપવાની શરતે જણાવ્યું કે આ વખતે મને ટિકિટ મળશે નહીં.પરંતુ આ ટર્મ દરમ્યાન મેં સારા કામ કર્યા છે.અને આગળ પણ પક્ષમાં રહી લોકોના કામ કરતો રહીશ.આવતી ટર્મમાં ફરી ટિકિટ માંગીશ મને વિશ્વાસ છે કે પક્ષ મને ફરી ટિકિટ આપશે. ભાજપના 3 થી 4 જુના માણસોએ આ વખતે અમે પ્રયાસ કર્યા પરંતુ ટિકિટ મળવાની આશા દેખાઈ નથી છતાં બળવો નહીં કરીએ,રાહ જોઈશું તેમ જણાવ્યું હતું.

જિલ્લા પ્રમુખે કહ્યું કંઈ થયું જ નથી
ભાજપ જિલ્લા પ્રમુખ દશરથજી ઠાકોરે જણાવ્યું કે પાર્ટીએ ઉંમર અને 3 ટર્મ જેવા નિયમો બનાવ્યા છે.તેના ક્રાઇટ એરિયામાં ન આવતા લોકોને કેવી રીતે ટિકિટ મળી શકે. આ પક્ષનો નિર્ણય છે. પાર્લામેન્ટ્રી બોર્ડ હજુ કોઈને ટિકિટ વહેંચણી કરી નથી.અને ટિકિટને લઇ મનદુઃખ હોવાનું મારા ધ્યાને કે મને કોઈ રજુઆત કે ફોન આવ્યો નથી.ટિકિટ આપ્યા બાદ જો કોઈ વિવાદ થશે તો અમે તેના માટે શું કરવું તે બાબતે આયોજન કરીશું.હાલમાં કોઈ વિવાદ નથી.

