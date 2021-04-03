તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

વાહન ચેકિંગ:જિલ્લામાં ચોરીઓ રોકવા પોલીસે 103 ચેકપોસ્ટ બનાવી વાહન ચેકિંગ હાથ ધર્યું

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • જિલ્લાનાં મોટાં મંદિરોમાં હોમગાર્ડઝ તૈનાત, મંદિરોનું પેટ્રોલિંગ વધાર્યું
  • બુધવારે રાત્રે પોલીસ વડાએ એસલીબીને સફેદ ગાડીમાં મોકલી મોકડ્રીલ યોજી હતી

પાટણ શહેર સહિત જિલ્લામાં મંદિર અને ઘરફોડ ચોરીઓની છાશવારે બનતી ઘટનાઓને પગલે પોલીસ સતર્ક બની છે. પોલીસે બુધવારે રાત્રે 103 ચેક પોસ્ટ ઊભી કરી જિલ્લામાં પ્રવેશતાં એક પણ વાહન પોલીસની નજર બહાર ના નીકળે તે પ્રકારની વ્યવસ્થા કરી હતી. પોલીસે 1500 જેટલા વાહનોનું ચેકિંગ કર્યું હતું.

જિલ્લામાં ચોરીની ઘટના ન બને તે માટે પોલીસે એકસન પ્લાન તૈયાર કર્યો છે. અને તેના પર કામગીરી શરૂ કરી દીધી છે. દરેક મોટા મંદિરો પર હોમગાર્ડ અને જીઆરડી મુકવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેમજ પોલીસના પેટ્રોલીંગ રૂટમાં મોટા મંદિરો લેવામાં આવ્યા છે. જેથી હવે મંદિરો પર પોલીસનું પેટ્રોલિંગ સઘન બનશે. આ ઉપરાંત બુધવારે પોલીસે રાત્રે 2:00 થી સવારે 7:00 સુધી સમગ્ર પાટણ જિલ્લામાં 103 ચેકપોસ્ટ ઉભી કરી હતી. એક પણ વાહન પોલીસની નજર બહાર ના નીકળે તે પ્રકારની વ્યવસ્થા કરાઇ હતી. જેમાં આશરે 1500 જેટલા વાહનોનું ચેકિંગ કર્યું હતું

જેમાં સવારે સાંતલપુર નજીકથી 28 પેટી પરપ્રાંતિય દારૂનો જથ્થો ભરેલી સ્કોર્પિયો પસાર થતા પોલીસે તેને પકડી લીધી હતી. પોલીસની સતર્કતા તપાસવા માટે જિલ્લા પોલીસ અધિક્ષક અક્ષયરાજ મકવાણાએ એલસીબીની ટીમને સફેદ ગાડીમાં મોકલી ડ્રીલ ગોઠવી હતી. છેલ્લે એ ડિવિઝન પોલીસે તે ગાડી પકડી લીધી હતી. તેવુ જિલ્લા પોલીસ અધિક્ષક અક્ષરાજ મકવાણાએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

