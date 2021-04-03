તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી:કોંગ્રેસના આંતરિક વિવાદથી કંટાળી કેટલાક નગર સેવકો પાલિકાની ચૂંટણી લડશે નહીં

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
પ્રતિકાત્મક તસવીર.
  • 22 મહિલા કોર્પોરેટર પૈકી સાત મહિલા કોર્પોરેટરો ચૂંટણી લડશે નહીં
  • કેટલાકે ચૂંટણી લડવાની ના પાડી, કેટલાકની અન્ય પક્ષમાં જવાની તૈયારી

પાટણ નગરપાલિકા ચૂંટણીને લઈને રાજકીય ગતિવિધિઓ તે જ બની રહી છે. જેમાં કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષમાં કેટલાક ઉમેદવારોએ ટિકિટ મળવાની ખાત્રી હોવાથી પ્રચાર પણ શરૂ કરી લીધો છે. ત્યારે કેટલાક પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટરે ગત ટર્મ દરમિયાન સતત રહેલા વિવાદને કારણે આ વખતે ચૂંટણીમાંથી મો ફેરવી લીધું હોવાનું પ્રકાશમાં આવી રહ્યું છે. તો કેટલાકે આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાં ટિકિટ લઈ ચૂંટણી લડવાની તૈયારી દર્શાવી છે.

કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીમાં ચૂંટાઈને છેલ્લે કારોબારી ચેરમેન બનેલા મુકેશભાઈ ભગવાનભાઇ પટેલ આ ચૂંટણીમાં નથી. તેમણે જણાવ્યું કે આ વખતે ચૂંટણી લડવાની ઇચ્છા નથી કેમકે વધુ પડતા વિવાદમાં રહેવાનું પસંદ નથી પડતું. કોંગ્રેસ પક્ષના પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટર જશીબેન સીતારામભાઈ પટેલે આ વખતે ટિકિટ માગી નથી. સીતારામભાઈ પટેલે જણાવ્યું કે અમારે દુકાન અને ખેતી બંને વ્યવસાય છે એટલે રાજકારણમાં પૂરતો સમય આપી શકતા નથી.

પૂર્વ કોર્પોરેટર અતુલભાઇ પટેલ જણાવે છે કે મને વિવાદ ગમતા નથી અને બિઝનેસ લાઈનમાં હોઈ ચાર વર્ષમાં અનેક લોકોને રોજગારી માટે મદદરૂપ થઈ શક્યો છું. કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ચૂંટાયેલા ગીતાબેન ઠાકોરના પતિ દશરથજી ઠાકોર જણાવ્યું કે આ વખતે હું આમ આદમી પાર્ટી તરફથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યો છું. આ વખતે મારા પત્નીએ કોંગ્રેસ કે ભાજપ કોઈ રાજકીય પક્ષમાંથી ટિકિટ માગી નથી. અને અપક્ષ તરીકે ચૂંટણી લડવાની નથી.

પાટણ નગરપાલિકામાં 11 વોર્ડની 44 બેઠકો પૈકી 22 બેઠકો મહિલાઓ માટે અનામત હોય છે. જેમાં 2015માં યોજાયેલી ચૂંટણીમાં કુલ 47 મહિલા ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી. જેમાં વોર્ડ નંબર 9માં 6, વોર્ડ નંબર બે અને પાંચમાં પાંચ મહિલા ઉમેદવારો હતી. વોર્ડ નંબર 4 મા 3 મહિલા ઉમેદવારોએ ઉમેદવારી કરી હતી. અન્ય 7 વોર્ડમાં ચાર ચાર મહિલા ઉમેદવારો મેદાનમાં હતી. આ પૈકી ચૂંટાયેલી 22 મહિલા કોર્પોરેટરો પૈકી ઓછામાં ઓછી સાત મહિલા કોર્પોરેટરો આ વખતે ચૂંટણીમાં રાજકીય પક્ષો તરફથી ચૂંટણી લડી રહી નથી.

