તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ઠગાઈ:પાટણમાં સ્ટેટ બેંકની મુખ્ય શાખા સાથે ત્રણ શખ્સોએ રૂ.1.94 લાખની છેતરપિંડી આચરી

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ATMમાં નાણાં જમા કરાવીને પછી ઉપાડ્યા બાદ પૈસા ઉપાડી ગયાની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી બેંક પાસેથી ખાતામાં જમા મેળવ્યા હતા
  • બેંક અધિકારીઓને કામગીરી દરમિયાન હકીકત સામે આવતા બેંક મેનેજરની સાયબર સેલમાં ફરિયાદ

પાટણની સ્ટેટ બેંક ઓફ ઇન્ડિયા મુખ્ય શાખાના ATMમાં 3 અજાણ્યા શખ્સોએ બેંકના ATMમાં નાણાં જમા કરી બીજા ATMમાંથી ઉપાડી લીધા બાદ પૈસા ઉપડી ગયાની બેંકમાં ફરિયાદ કરીને બેંક પાસે તેમના ખાતામાં રૂ.1,94,500 જમા કરાવી બેંક સાથે છેતરપિંડી કર્યાની 3 શખ્સો સામે પાટણ સાયબર સેલમાં ફરિયાદ નોંધાઇ હતી.

ગત તા .07/12/2020ના રોજ પાટણની સ્ટેટ બેંક ઓફ ઇન્ડિયા મુખ્ય શાખા પાટણ ખાતે કેસ વિભાગમાં ડેપ્યુટી મેનેજર તરીકે ભગવાનજી હાથીજી પઢિયાર રાજપુત તેમજ એકાઉન્ટ સુરેશ મીણા બેંકમાં કામગીરી કરતા હતા ત્યારે ATMમાં થયેલ શંકાસ્પદ વ્યવહારો ધ્યાન ઉપર આવેલ હતા. જેમાં તા.25/11/2017 થી તા . 28/11/2020 સુધી એસ.બી.આઇ.ના શ્રીદેવ કોમ્પલેક્ષ, રતનપોળ અને મુખ્ય શાખા પાસે આવેલ ATMનો ઉપયોગ કરીને ત્રણ શખ્સોએ તથા તેમના મળતિયાઓએ અલગ અલગ સમયે તેમાંથી રૂપિયા ઉપાડેલ છે. જેઓએ પ્રથમ CDM ( Cash Deposite Machine )દ્વારા પૈસા જમા કરીને એ જ રૂપિયા ફરીથી ATMમાંથી એ.ટી.એમ.નો ઉપયોગ કરીને મશીનમાંથી કાઢેલ હતા.

પછી આ લોકોએ ખોટી કમ્પલેઇન બુક કરાવી બેંક કેરના અધિકારી તેમજ બેંક સિસ્ટમને વિશ્વાસમાં લઇ ખોટી રીતે બેંક પાસેથી નાણા તેમના ખાતામાં ફરીથી પરત જમા કરાવ્યા હતા . અને તે નાણા પણ તેઓએ ફરીથી બેંકના બીજા ATMમાં જઇને ઉપાડેલ હતા. આમ અલગ અલગ 14 જગ્યાએ બેંકના વિવિધ ATMનો તેમજ બેંકની એપ્લિકેશન ઉપયોગ કરીને બેંકના કુલ રૂ.2,21,500 ઉપાડી લીધા હતા. જેથી બેંક દ્વારા SBI એકાઉન્ટ હોલ્ડ કરી તેમાંથી આજદિન સુધી કુલ રૂ.27000 રીકવર કરવામાં આવેલ છે. બેંકના કુલ રૂ.1,94,500 ઉપાડી લઇ નાણા બેંકમાં પરત જમા ન કરાવી બેંક ફાઇનાન્સિયલ ફ્રોડનો ગુનો આચર્યાની મેનેજરે સોમવારે બેંકના લીગલ ડિપાર્ટમેન્ટ તેમજ શાખાના મેનેજરની મંજૂરી બાદ સાયબર સેલ પાટણમાં ફરિયાદ આપતા પાટણ એ ડીવીઝન પોલીસ મથકે 3 શખ્સો સામે ગુનો નોંધી વધુ તપાસ અધિકારી સાયબર સેલ પીએસઆઈ સી.એમ.દવેએ હાથ ધરી હતી.

સીસીટીવી ફુટેજમાં વારંવાર ત્રણ શખ્સો નજરે પડ્યા
બેંક મેનેજર ભગવાનજી હાથીજી પઢિયાર રાજપુત જણાવ્યું કે પાટણ શહેરમાં મુખ્ય બ્રાચ નીચેનું અેટીઅેમ, શહેરના રત્નપોળ અને શ્રીદેવ કોમ્પલેક્ષના અેટીઅેમના સીસીટીવી ફુટેજમાં વારંવાર 3 શખ્સો નજરે ફોડ સમય નજરે પડ્યા હોવાથી તેઅો પર શંકવહેમ હોવાથી તેઅો સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

આ નામના ATMના ઉપયોગથી ત્રણ ATMમાંથી નાણાં ઉઠાવ્યા

શિવમોહનસીંગરૂ.9000
સંયોગીતાસીંગરૂ.9500
સંયોગીતાસીંગરૂ.9500
વીરેન્દ્રરૂ.19000
શિવમોહનસીંગરૂ.9000
પુજારૂ.18000
કંચનરૂ.19500
રજની કુરીલરૂ.19500
દેવેન્દ્રરૂ.20000
રાજીવ પાલરૂ.20000
રિતા દેવીરૂ.19500
પુશપેન્દ્રરરૂ.20000
રાજીવ પાલરૂ.19000
નામ નથીરૂ.10000

​​​​​​​

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો