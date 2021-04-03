તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચોરી:ગણેશપુરાના મંદિરમાંથી બ્રહ્માણી માતાનાં આભૂષણ અને દાનપેટીમાંથી રોકડની ચોરી

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  કૉપી લિંક
  • પાટણમાં ચોરી રોકવા પોલીસનો એક્શન પ્લાન : જિલ્લામાં અન્ય સ્થળે તસ્કરો બેફામ બન્યા
  • ચોર માતાજીનો ચાંદીનો મુગટ, પાદુકા, સતર અને દાનપેટીમાં રૂ. 10000 મળી કુલ 28000નો મુદ્દામાલ ચોરી ગયા

સિદ્ધપુર તાલુકાના ગણેશપુરામાં બિરાજમાન બ્રહ્માણી માતાના મંદિરને તસ્કરોએ નિશાન ચાંદીનો મુગટ, પાદુકા, સતરની ચોરી કરતા ત્રણ ચાર તસ્કરો સીસીટીવી ફુટેજમાં કેદ થયા હતા. આ અંગે સિદ્ધપુર પોલીસ મથકે ચાંદીના ઘરેણા તેમજ દાનપેટી મળી કુલ રૂ. 28,000 ની ચોરીની ફરિયાદ નોંધાઈ છે.

સિદ્ધપુર તાલુકાના ગણેશપુરા ગામે બિરાજમાન બ્રાહ્માણી માતાના મંદિરને તસ્કરોએ નિશાન બનાવી મંગળવારે મધ્યરાત્રીએ માતાજીની ચાંદીની પાદુકા, સતર, ચાંદીના મુગટ તેમજ દાનપેટીની રોકડ 10 હજાર સહિતની કુલ રૂ. 28,000ની મત્તાની ચોરીને અંજામ આપ્યો હતો. મંદિરમાં લગાવેલા સીસીટીવી ફુટેજ ચેક કરતા રાત્રીના દોઢેક વાગેથી અઢી વાગ્યાના સમય દરમ્યાન ત્રણ ચાર શખ્સો મંદિરમાં ચોરી કરતા નજરે પડ્યા હતા.આ અંગે ગામના લાખાજી હેમાજી ઠાકોરે સિદ્ધપુર પોલીસ મથકે અજાણ્યા તસ્કરો સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવતાં આ કેસની તપાસ પીએસઆઇ આર.ડી. મકવાણા ચલાવી રહ્યા છે.

ચોરાયેલી વસ્તુઅો

ચાંદીની પાદુકા નંગ- 2 (વજન 400 ગ્રામ)

ચાંદીના સતર નંગ- 3 (વજન 450 ગ્રામ)

ચાંદીના મુગટ નંગ- 03 (1 કિલો 80 ગ્રામ)

દાનપેટીની રોકડ (રૂ.10,000)

