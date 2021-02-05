તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફરિયાદ:16 વર્ષીય સગીરાને તેના વિસ્તારમાં રહેતો યુવાન ભગાડી જતાં પિતાએ અપહરણની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ગુજરાત હાઉસિંગ બોર્ડ રોડ ઉપર રોડની સાઈડમાં રહેતા પરિવારની દીકરીને લલચાવી યુવક ભગાડી ગયો

પાટણ રહેતી સગીરાને તેના વિસ્તારમાં રહેતો યુવાન ભગાડી જતાં પિતાએ પાટણ બી-ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે દીકરીના અપહરણની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી. પિતાની ફરિયાદના આધારે પોલીસે સગીરા અને યુવકને પકડવા શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી છે.

પાટણના ગુજરાત હાઉસિંગ બોર્ડ રોડ ઉપર રોડની સાઈડમાં રહેતા પરિવારની એક 16 વર્ષ અને છ માસની સગીરાને તેમના વિસ્તારમાં રહેતો જયેશ વાલ્મિકી નામનો યુવક બુધવારની મધ્યરાત્રીએ લલચાવીને ભગાડી ગયો હતો. આ અંગે સગીરાના પિતાએ પાટણ સીટી બી-ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી હતી.

