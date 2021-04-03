તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Patan
  • Registration Of 12209 Farmers To Sell Chickpeas At Support Price, Harij, Sami, Shankheshwar, Radhanpur And Santalpur For Rs. Chickpeas Will Be Bought At The Support Price Of Rs 1020

રજીસ્ટ્રેશન:ટેકાના ભાવે ચણા વેચવા 12209 ખેડૂતોનું રજીસ્ટ્રેશન, હારીજ, સમી, શંખેશ્વર, રાધનપુર અને સાંતલપુરમાં રૂ. 1020ના ટેકાના ભાવે ચણા ખરીદાશે

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
હારિજ માર્કેટયાર્ડમાં ચણાની નવી આ‌વક શરૂ થતાં હરાજી કરાઈ. - Divya Bhaskar
હારિજ માર્કેટયાર્ડમાં ચણાની નવી આ‌વક શરૂ થતાં હરાજી કરાઈ.
  • 1 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ટેકાના ભાવે ચણા ખરીદી માટે રજીસ્ટ્રેશન શરૂ, હારિજ માર્કેટયાર્ડમાં ચણાની નવી આવક આવી

હારીજ, સમી, શંખેશ્વર, રાધનપુર અને સાંતલપુર ખાતે ટેકાના ભાવે ચણાની ખરીદી કરવામાં આવશે. પ્રતિ મણે ટેકાના રૂ. 1020નો ભાવ નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. અને રજીસ્ટ્રેશન પણ શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. રજીસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવવા માટે ખેડૂતોને ભારે ધસારો થઈ રહ્યો છે. બીજી બાજુ હારીજ માર્કેટ યાર્ડમાં દરરોજ 150 બોરી ચણાનો જથ્થો આવી રહ્યો છે.

આ વખતે હારીજથી સાતલપુર સુધી પ્રથમ વખત 46590 હેક્ટર વિસ્તારમાં ચણાનું મોટા પ્રમાણમાં વાવેતર થયું છે. હાલમાં ચણાના પાકની પરિસ્થિતિ પણ સારી છે. એટલે બમ્પર ઉત્પાદન થવાની શક્યતા છે. એક વીઘામાંથી સરેરાશ 15 મણ જેટલું ઉત્પાદન મળે છે. હારીજ માર્કેટયાર્ડમાં આવક શરૂ થઇ ગઇ છે. દરરોજ 150 બોરી જથ્થો આવી રહ્યો છે.

પ્રતિ મણે 810થી 883ના ભાવ પડી રહ્યા છે. હાલમાં માર્કેટયાર્ડમાં ભાવ ઓછો મળતો હોવાનો ખેડૂતોનો મત છે. કારણ કે ગયા વર્ષે 1000 થી 1100 સુધીના ભાવ હતા. જોકે અન્ન પુરવઠા નિગમ દ્વારા હારીજ, સમી, શંખેશ્વર, રાધનપુર અને સાંતલપુર તાલુકામાં ટેકાના ભાવે ચણાની ખરીદી કરવામાં આવશે. ટેકનો ભાવ પ્રતિ મણના રૂ. 1020 નક્કી કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. ગયા વર્ષે રૂ. 975 હતા. 1 ફેબ્રુઆરીથી રજિસ્ટ્રેશન શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવ્યું છે. માત્ર ચાર દિવસમાં 12209 ખેડૂતોએ રજીસ્ટ્રેશન કરાવી દીધું છે.

ચણાનું વાવેતર
તાલુકો વાવેતર
હારીજ 1018
રાધનપુર 6250
સમી 29862
સાતલપુર 2250
શંખેશ્વર 7200

પ્રથમ વખત 46590 હેક્ટર ચણાનું વાવેતર

જિલ્લા ખેતીવાડી અધિકારી શૈલેષ પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું કે ગયા વર્ષે ભાવ સારા મળતા અને ઉત્પાદન સારું થયું હોવાથી ખેડૂતોને ચણાની ખેતીમાં ફાયદો થયો હતો. પાછોતરા વરસાદના કારણે ખેતરોમાં લાંબા સમય સુધી પાણી ભરાયેલા રહેતાં આ વખતે પ્રથમ વખત 46590 હેક્ટરમાં વાવેતર થયું છે.

