તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

વાવેતર:ઉત્તર ગુજરાતમાં પ્રથમવાર પાટણમાં રેડ કશ્મીરી એપલ બોરની ખેતી

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: મૌલિક દવે
  • કૉપી લિંક
પાટણમાં રેડ કશ્મીરી અેપલ બોરની વાવેતર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. - Divya Bhaskar
પાટણમાં રેડ કશ્મીરી અેપલ બોરની વાવેતર કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.
  • પાટણના બી.એસ.સી.એગ્રિકલ્ચરનો અભ્યાસ કરેલ યુવાને ખેતી કરી રૂ.2 લાખનું ઉત્પાદન લીધું

પાટણના યુવા ખેડૂત પાર્થ પટેલે ઉત્તર ગુજરાતમાં પ્રથમવાર રેડ કશ્મીરી એપલ બોરની સફળ ખેતી કરી જિલ્લામાં બાગાયતી પાકમાં નવી જાતનો ઉમેરો કર્યો છે. લોકડાઉનના સમયમાં એક હેક્ટરમાં કશ્મીરી એપલ બોરના ઉત્પાદન પેટે રૂ.2 લાખની આવક મેળવી છે.

પાટણના બી.એસ.સી.એગ્રિકલ્ચરનો અભ્યાસ કરેલ પાર્થ પટેલે પોતાના ભાઈ પ્રિન્સ પટેલ સાથે મળી લોકડાઉનમાં પાટણ બાગાયતી વિભાગની મુલાકાત લઇન ઓછા પાણી સારી ખેતી થઇ શકે તેવુ માર્ગદર્શનમાં મેળવી રેડ કશ્મીરી એપલ બોર વાવેતર કર્યુ છે. તેઅો કલમી બોર વાવતેર કલકત્તાથી લાવીને તેનંુ અઢી વિધામાં 600 રોપાનું વાવેતર ઓર્ગેનિક અને સૂક્ષ્મ ટપક સિંચાઈ પદ્ધતિ જુન માસમાં કર્યુ હતું તેમજ છાણીયું ખાતર અને ઓર્ગેનિક લિકવિડ ન્યુટ્રિયનના ઉપયોગ થકી જાન્યુઆરીમાં પ્રથમ વર્ષે રૂ.2 લાખનું ઉત્પાદન મેળવ્યું છે.અાગામી વર્ષમાં ત્રીજા વર્ષે નોંધપ્રાત્ર ઉત્પાદન થશે. તેવુ ખેડુત પાર્થ પટેલ જણાવ્યુ હતુ.

બાગાયત વિભાગ 64000 હજારની સબસીટી સહાય આપવામાં આવે છે
નાયબ બાગાયતી નિયામક મુકેશભાઈ ગલવાડિયા જણાવ્યુ કે ઉત્તર ગુજરાતમાં પહેલીવાર પાટણ ખાતે રેડ કાશ્મીરી બોરની ખેતી થઈ છે તેમજ તેનું ઉત્પાદન આવતા સ્વાદ એપ્પલ જેઓ આવતો હોય છે આ બોર બજારમાં રૂ.30થી 40 કિલોના ભાવે વેચાય છેે.તો નિંદામણના નિરાકરણ માટે તેમણે આ પાકમાં ખાસ મલ્ચિંગનો ઉપયોગ કર્યો છે. તેમના આ પ્રયોગાત્મક અભિગમ પાછળ થયેલા ખર્ચની વાત કરીએ તો પ્લાન્ટમાં રોપા ખર્ચમાં તેમને 50 ટકા સહાય એટલે કે રૂ.38000 તેમજ અોર્ગોનિક છાણીયા ખાતરનો તેમને રૂ.10000 અને પ્લાસ્ટિકના મલ્ચિંગમાં સહાય પેટે રૂ.16,000 મળી બાગાયતી વિભાગ તરફથી સહાય રૂ. 64000 સબસીટી સહાય આપવામાં આવે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો