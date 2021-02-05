તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

હેપ્પી બર્થડે:રાજવી ઠાઠમાઠ સાથે પાટણનો 1275મો જન્મદિવસ ઉજવાયો, દીકરીઓએ તલવાર રાસ રમી આકર્ષણ જમાવ્યું

પાટણ35 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
દીકરીઓએ તલવાર રાસ રમીને કરી ઉજવણી - Divya Bhaskar
દીકરીઓએ તલવાર રાસ રમીને કરી ઉજવણી
  • વિક્રમ સંવત 802 વૈશાખ સુદ બીજના રોજ વનરાજ ચાવડાએ રાજધાની માટે નવું નગર વસાવ્યું
  • અનેક પુરાવાને લઇ પાટણને આજે પણ ઐતિહાસિક નગરી તરીકે ઓળખવાય છે

પાટણનો 1275માં સ્થાપના દિવસની ઉજવણી રાજવી ઠાઠમાં અખિલ રાજપૂત યુવા સંઘ,પાલિકા તંત્ર અને સ્વૈચ્છિક સંસ્થાઓ સાથે મળી વિવિધ કાર્યક્રમો થકી ઉત્સાહ ભેર ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવી હતી. જેમાં રાજપૂત સમાજના વિરાંજલી કાર્યક્રમ બાદ, રાજવીઓની શાહી સવારી સાથે ઘોડા અને બેન્ડબાજા સાથે ભવ્ય શોભાયાત્રા શહેરમાં નીકળી ફરી હતી.

અખિલ રાજપૂત યુવા સંઘ દ્વારા છેલ્લા 20 વર્ષથી પાટણના સ્થાપના દિવસની ઉજવણી કરવામાં આવે છે. આ વર્ષે 1275માં સ્થાપના દિનની શહેરમાં સાપ્તાહિક ઊજવણી કરાઇ છે. આજે પાંચમી માર્ચના રોજ સ્થાપના દિન નિમિત્તે રાણકી વાવ રોડ ઉપર આવેલા શિશુ મંદિર ખાતે અખીલ રાજપૂત યુવા સંઘ દ્વારા વિરાંજલી કાર્યક્રમ યોજાયો હતો. જેમાં રાજપૂત સમાજની દીકરીઓએ તલવાર રાસ રમી સૌમાં આકર્ષણ જમાવ્યું હતું. આ કાર્યક્રમમાં કટોસણ સ્ટેટ સહિતના રાજવીઓ, રાજ્યભરના ગુજરાત અખિલ રાજપૂત સમાજના સંઘના હોદ્દેદારો અને ક્ષત્રિય સમાજના અગ્રણીઓ મોટી સંખ્યામાં હાજર રહ્યા હતા.

દીકરીઓએ તલવાર રાસ રમી સૌમાં આકર્ષણ જમાવ્યું
દીકરીઓએ તલવાર રાસ રમી સૌમાં આકર્ષણ જમાવ્યું

ઐતિહાસિક નગરીનું ઉતમ ઉદાહરણ એટલે પાટણ
પાટણ ઐતિહાસિક નગરી અને સંસ્કૃતિનું ઉતમ ઉદાહરણ પણ પૂરું પાડે છે. સોલંકી કાળ દરમ્યાન પાટણમાં અનેક ઐતિહાસિક સ્થળો અને ઈમારતો બનાવામાં આવ્યા હતા. તે આજે પણ યથાવત છે. જેમાં વર્લ્ડ હેરીટેજમાં સ્થાન પામનાર રાણીની વાવ, સ્ત્રલીંગ તળાવ, શહેરની સુરક્ષા માટે ઉભીં કરાયેલ ચારેય તરફની પ્રાચીન દીવાલ, કોટ બાર દરવાજા અને અનેક ઐતિહાસિક પુરાવાને લઇ પાટણને આજે પણ ઐતિહાસિક નગરી તરીકે ઓળખવામાં આવે છે.

550 વર્ષ સુધી ગુજરાતનું પાટનગર અણહિલપુર પાટણ રહ્યું
વિક્રમ સંવત 802 વૈશાખ સુદ બીજના રોજ વનરાજ ચાવડાએ રાજધાની માટે નવું નગર વસાવ્યું અને પોતાના મિત્ર અણહિલ ભરવાડનાના નામ પરથી આ નગરનું નામ અણહિલપુર રાખ્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ વિક્રમ સંવત 998થી 1300 સુધી અહિંયાં સોલંકીઓએ રાજ કર્યું હતું. ત્યારબાદ વિક્રમ સંવત 1300થી 1356 સુધી વાઘેલા વંશના રાજાઓએ રાજ કર્યું હતું. વાઘેલા વંશના છેલ્લા રાજા કર્ણસિંહ વાઘેલાના શાસનકાળમાં અલ્લાઉદીન ખીલજીએ પાટણ ઉપર ચઢાઈ કરી પાટણનું પતન કર્યું હતું. લગભગ 550 વર્ષ સુધી ગુજરાતનું પાટનગર અણહિલપુર પાટણ રહેલું.

મહારાણી ઉદયમતિએ બંધાવેલી રાણીની વાવ
મહારાણી ઉદયમતિએ બંધાવેલી રાણીની વાવ

છેલાજી રે મ્હારે હાટુ પાટણથી પટોળા મોંઘા લાવજો
પાટણના પટોળામાં 900 વર્ષથી ચાલી આવતી ડિઝાઈન હજુ સુધી ચાલે છે, તેનો ક્રેઝ હજી પણ એટલો જ અને એવો જ છે. પટોળામાં મુખ્યત્વે ટ્રેડીશનલ ડિઝાઈન્સ જ વપરાય છે. જે આજથી વર્ષોના વર્ષો પહેલા પણ ચાલતી હતી. પટોળા સાડી ઉપરાંત રૂમાલ, દુપટ્ટા, શાલ વગેરે પણ બનાવવામાં આવે છે. આ બધા કારણોથી પાટણના પટોળાનું મહત્વ વિશેષ છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VS
    ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓશાંતિવન બંગલોઝના સિક્યુરિટી ગાર્ડે બંગલોમાંથી ચાર શખસોને નાસતા જોયા, અંદર જોયું તો દંપતી લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં મળ્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો