કામગીરી:પાટણના કર્મભૂમિ વિસ્તારમાં પાલિકાએ સફાઈ કામ શરૂ કર્યું

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારનું શસ્ત્ર ઉગામતાં જ તંત્ર જાગ્યું
  • સોસાયટીના રહિશો સાથે કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર અને એન્જિનિયરની બેઠક મળી

પાટણ શહેરમાં કર્મભૂમિ સોસાયટી વિસ્તારના રહીશો દ્વારા સફાઈ મુદ્દે ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કારનું શસ્ત્ર ઉગામતાં ચીફ ઓફિસરની સૂચનાથી ગુરુવારે પાલિકાના કોન્ટ્રાક્ટર અને એન્જિનિયર વગેરેની એક બેઠક આ વિસ્તારના લોકો સાથે યોજાઇ હતી. જેમાં પાણી નિકાલ માટે યોગ્ય વ્યવસ્થા કરવાની ખાતરી આપી હતી. તેમજ ગુરુવારથી સફાઈ પણ હાથ ધરવામાં આવી હતી.

વિસ્તારના અગ્રણી અને શહેર ભાજપ પ્રમુખ કિશોરભાઈ મહેશ્વરીના જણાવ્યા મુજબ અગાઉ આ વિસ્તારમાં વરસાદી પાણીના નિકાલ માટે સ્ટ્રોમ વોટર નાખવામાં આવેલી છે. પરંતુ ભૂગર્ભ ગટરનું પાણી પાછું પડીને આવતું હોવાથી સમસ્યા સર્જાઇ રહી છે. આ અંગે મારી પાસે રજૂઆત આવતા નગરપાલિકામાં યોગ્ય કરવા ધ્યાન દોર્યું હતું જેને પગલે ગુરુવારે નગરપાલિકા સ્વચ્છતા સરકારની ટીમો દ્વારા સફાઈ કરવામાં આવી હતી. અને દવા છટકાવ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેમાં જલારામ મંદિર થી લીલીવાડી સુધી આ કામગીરી હાથ ધરવામાં આવી હતી.

