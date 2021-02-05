તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભેદ ઉકેલાયો:રાધનપુરમાં ચાર મહિના પહેલાં થયેલી હત્યાનો ભેદ ઉકેલાયો, મકાનની પાછળ રહેતા પાડોશીએ જ બુકાની પહેરીને લુંટના ઇરાદે હત્યા કરી

પાટણ24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પાટણ એસીબી પોલીસે ચાર મહિને હ્મુમન્સ ઇન્ટેલીજન્સ અને ટેકનીકલ ઇન્ટેલીજન્સ મદદથી હત્યાનો ભેદ ઉકેલ્યો

રાધનપુરમાં રહેતા 48 વર્ષીય મહંમદખાન વહેલી સવારે ઘરે એકલા હતા તે વખતે બુકાની ધારી તસ્કરે છરી વડે હિચકારો હુમલો કરીને છરીના ઘા ઝીંકીને લુંટ ચલાવી ગયો હતો. ગંભીર ઇજાઓથી સારવાર દરમ્યાન મહંમદખાનનું મોત થયુ હતુ. આ હત્યાના ગુનો રાધનપુર પોલીસ મથકે નોંધાયો હતો. જેની તપાસમાં પાટણ એલસીબીએ ચાર માસ બાદ ભેદ ઉમેલ્યો છે.

પાટણ જિલ્લા પોલીસ અધિક્ષક અક્ષયરાજ મકવાણાએ શુક્રવારે પ્રેસ કોફરન્સ યોજી હત્યાના ગુનોને ડીટેકટ કર્યો હતો. રાધનપુરમાં તારીખ 03/12/2020ના રોજ વહેલી સવારે સાડા પાંચ વાગ્યાના અરસામાં છરી બતાવી લૂંટ કરવા આવેલા તસ્કરો સાથે ઝપાઝપીમાં મહંમદખાન યાસીનખાન ખોખર (ઉ.વ.48)ને કિડની ભાગે છરીના ઘા વાગતાં સારવાર દરમ્યાન 15 દિવસે કરૂણ મોત થયુ હતુ.

આ અંગે તપાસ રાધનપુર પોલીસ અને પાટણ એલસીબી પોલીસ ટીમે હાથ ધરી હતી. જેમાં રાધનપુર કેટલાક વિસ્તારના સીસીટીવી કેમેરા તપાસ વહેલી સવાર એક પાતળા બાંધા વાળો યુવાન દોડતો નજરે પડ્યો હતો. તે વિસ્તારના 50 યુવાનોના હલનચલન પર પોલીસ નજર રાખી રહી હતી, જેમાં હ્મુન્સ ઈન્ટેલીજન્સ અને ટેકનીકલ ઇન્ટેલીજન્સની મદદથી આરોપી મકરાણી મોહમંદ અરબાઝ મોહમંદ (રહે.અજુમંન હાઇસ્કુલ રાજપુત વાસ) ઝડપાયો હતો, તેની પૂછપરછમાં લુંટ કરેલ મુદ્દામાલ તેને ક્યા કોને વહેચેલ તેમજ લોહીલુહાન કડપા કેનાલ જોડે બાવળની ઝાડી ફેકેલા હત્યામાં વાપરેલી છરી સહિત મોબાઇલ તેમજ દાગીના જેની કિ.રૂ.51000 મુદ્દામાલ રીકવર કર્યો હતો. આ તપાસ કામગીરી કરી ચાર માસ બાદ પાટણ એલસીબી અને રાધનપુર પોલીસે ભેદ ઉકેલ્યો હતો.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
    એપ ખોલો

    Sponsored By

    Astral Pipes
    ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
    VS
    ભારતભારત294-7 (94.0)
    સ્ટમ્પ્સ
    • કૉપી લિંક
    વીડિયોવધુ જુઓઅમદાવાદમા વટવાના બીબીપુરા નજીક દીપડા જેવું પ્રાણી દેખાતાં સ્થાનિકોમાં ફફડાટ, વનવિભાગની 3 ટીમોએ સર્ચ ઓપરેશન હાથ ધર્યું - અમદાવાદ - Divya Bhaskar

    આજનું રાશિફળ

    મેષ
    Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
    મેષ|Aries

    પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

    વધુ વાંચો

    Our Divisions

    Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

    This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

    ફીડબેક આપો