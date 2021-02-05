તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ચૂંટણી મહાસંગ્રામ 2021:વોર્ડ નંબર 3માં દબાણના કારણે નનામી નીકળે તેટલા રસ્તા પણ ખુલ્લા નથી

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
વેરાઈ ચકલા પાસે રોડ સાઈડે ખાડા બાકી રહી ગયા છે અને તેમાં કચરો ફેકાતાં પશુઓ ટોળે વળી જતા હોય છે. - Divya Bhaskar
  • છીંડીયા દરવાજાના નામે ઓળખાતા વિસ્તારમાં મહોલ્લાના દબાણો,ગંદકી,રખડતા ઢોરોની સમસ્યા
  • વેરાઈચકલા વિસ્તારમાં રોકડીયા ગેટ તરફ જતા શ્રીમાળી બ્રાહ્મણ સમાજની વાડી પાસે રોડ બાકી

શહેરના છીંડીયા દરવાજાના નામે ઓળખાતા વોર્ડ નંબર ત્રણમાં ત્રણ ચાર અલગ અલગ સ્થળે અલગ-અલગ સમસ્યાઓ વ્યક્ત થઈ છે જેમાં મહોલ્લાના દબાણો, નવા બનેલા રસ્તા રોડ ઉપર બેફામ દોડતા બુલેટ અને અન્ય બાઈક ચાલકો, ગંદકી, રખડતા પશુઓ વગેરેની સમસ્યાઓ લોકોએ વ્યક્ત કરી હતી. વેરાઈ ચકલા વિસ્તારમાં રોકડીયા ગેટ તરફ જતા રસ્તા પર શ્રીમાળી બ્રાહ્મણ સમાજની વાડી પાસે રોડ બાકી રાખવામાં આવ્યો છે અને ત્યાં ખાડા પડ્યા છે જ્યાં રહીશો દ્વારા કચરો ઠલવાય છે અને તેના કારણે ગાયો ઢોરોનો જમાવડો થાય છે. ચોમાસામાં મચ્છરો થાય છે.

દુકાનદારો ભાઈચંદભાઈ પ્રજાપતિ અને આતમસિંહ દરબાર જણાવે છે કે અમારા ઓટલા પરજ ગાયો પોદરા કરે છે અને અમારે સવારે પૈસા આપીને સફાઈ કરાવવી પડે છે. આ રસ્તો હંમેશા ગંદો ગોબરો લાગે છે. દરવાજા બહાર અયોધ્યા નગર પાસે રહેતા સેન્ટ્રલ બેંકના નિવૃત્ત કર્મચારી અજમલભાઈ જણાવે છે કે પહેલા પાણી ભરાવાનો પ્રશ્ન હતો પરંતુ હવે નથી. નવી પાઇપ લાઈન નંખાઈ છે રોડ નવા બન્યા છે. છીંડીયા દરવાજા પાસે દુકાન ધરાવતા શૈલેષભાઈ મોદી અને સિધ્ધનાથ મહાદેવના આતુભાઈ મહારાજના જણાવ્યા મુજબ પારેવા સર્કલ આસપાસ પાણી ભરાતું હતું આ વિસ્તાર ગોળ રકાબી જેવો છે એટલે પાણી ભરાતું હતું અને નિકળી જતું હતું પરંતુ હવે રોડના લેવલ ઊંચા લેવાયા છે એટલે સમસ્યા હળવી જરૂર થશે.

વોર્ડ નં.2 : છીંડીયા દરવાજા વોર્ડ
}છબીલા ચોક }છીંડીયા દરવાજા વિસ્તાર }જગદીશ મંદિર રોડ } તપોધન બ્રાહ્મણની વાડી }વેરાઈ ચકલા }રોકડીયા ગેટથી હિંગળાચાચર }રામજી મંદીર રોડ }યજુર્વેદી બ્રાહ્મણ વાડીવિસ્તાર }દામાજી બાગ પાસેનો ગંગામાતા વાડી થઈ સિદ્ધનાથ મહાદેવ તરફનો વિસ્તાર

મહોલ્લામાં દબાણો હટાવવા જરૂરી
મોટી સરાય પાસે આંબેડકર ચોક પાસે બેઠેલા ત્રણ-ચાર રહીશો અને નરેન્દ્ર ભાઈ પટેલે જણાવ્યા મુજબ અઘારા દરવાજા અને ગંગા માતાની વાડી રોડ ઉપરના મહોલ્લામાં દબાણો ખૂબ થઈ ગયા છે. બંને બાજુથી ઘરવખરી ગોઠવાયેલી રહે છે જેના લીધે 1 વ્યક્તિ ચાલી શકે એટલી જગ્યા રહે છે. નનામી કાઢવી હોય તો પણ પ્રશ્ન રહે છે એક સમયે ૧૫ ફૂટના રસ્તા હતા હવે પાંચ ફૂટ જગ્યા રહી નથી.નગરપાલિકામાં દબાણ અંગે રજૂઆત કરવામાં આવે છે પરંતુ અધિકારીઓનો સગાવહાલા હોવાથી કોઇ કાર્યવાહી થતી નથી.

સ્પીડ બ્રેકર બનાવવા જરૂરી
દરવાજા અને પારેવા સર્કલ સુધી સર્કલથી થોડેક દૂર 1 બમ્પ બનાવેલ છે. એડવોકેટ શૈલેષભાઈ પટેલ જણાવ્યું કે આ રોડ પર શિશુ મંદિરના બાળકો અને શાળા કોલેજોના છાત્રો ધસારો વધું હોવાથી વાહનોની ગતિ નિયંત્રણ જરૂરી છે અને આ માટે સ્પીડબ્રેકર મુકવા જોઈએ અને તે પણ ઊંચા ટેકરા જેવા નહીં. અમૃતભાઈ રબારીએ જણાવ્યું કે રોડ બનતો હતો ત્યારે ચીફ ઓફિસરને રજૂઆત કરી હતી.

ચૂંટણી પછી તપાસ કરાવાશે
પાલિકાના ચીફ ઓફિસર પાંચાભાઇ માળીએ જણાવ્યું હતું કે મહોલ્લા શેરીના દબાણો અંગે કલેક્ટરના સ્વાગત ફરિયાદમાં જવાનું હોય છે પરંતુ તેમ છતાં ચૂંટણી આચાર સંહિતા પછી આવા દબાણ અંગે કાર્યક્રમ હાથ ધરાશે.

4 પૈકી 1 બેઠક અનામત થઈ
ગત ટર્મમાં પ્રથમ બે બેઠકો મહિલાઓ માટે અને બીજી બેઠકો એમ ચારેય બેઠકો સામાન્ય ઉમેદવારો માટે અનામત હતી. આ વખતે વોર્ડ નંબર 10માંથી રદ કરાયેલી અનુસૂચિત આદિજાતિ બેઠક હવે વોર્ડ નંબર ત્રણમાં આદિજાતિ મહિલા માટે અનામત રાખી છે.

મતદારો - શહેરના વોર્ડ નંબર 3માં 2015માં ૬૨.૧૭ ટકા મતદાન થયું હતું જેમાં 65.૩૧ પુરુષ અને ૫૮.87 સ્ત્રી મતદારો નો સમાવેશ થાય છે. ચાલુ સાલે 9947 મતદારો નોંધાયેલા છે.

એપ ખોલો
