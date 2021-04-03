તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ભાસ્કર વિશેષ:પાટણ જિલ્લામાં 345 ડ્રોપ આઉટ બાળકો મળ્યા, ખેતીમાં મદદરૂપ થવા જેવા કારણોસર બાળકો અધવચ્ચે અભ્યાસ છોડી દેતા હોય છે.

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

બાળકો નિરક્ષર ન રહી જાય તે માટે શાળાએ ન ગયેલા અને અધવચ્ચે અભ્યાસ છોડી દીધો હોય તેવા બાળકોનો પાટણ જિલ્લામાં સર્વ શિક્ષા અભિયાન દ્વારા સર્વે કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. જેમાં શાળાએ ન ગયેલા અને ડ્રોપ આઉટ થયેલા 345 બાળકો મળી આવ્યા છે. આ બાળકોને નવા શૈક્ષણિક સત્રથી શાળામાં પ્રવેશ અપાશે. તેમજ પાંચથી વધુ બાળકો હોય તેવા સ્થળ ઉપર વર્ગો શરૂ કરી બાળકોને શિક્ષણ કાર્ય કરાવાશે. અને ત્યારબાદ તેઓને શાળામાં પ્રવેશ કરાવાશે.

ખેતીમાં પરિજનોને મદદરૂપ થવા જેવા વિવિધ કારણોસર બાળકો શાળામાંથી અધવચ્ચે અભ્યાસ છોડી દેતા હોય છે. ગંભીર બીમારી, દિવ્યાંગતા જેવા કારણોસર કેટલાક બાળકો શાળાએ ગયા હોતા નથી. આવા બાળકો શિક્ષણથી વંચિત ન રહી જાય તે માટે સર્વ શિક્ષા અભિયાન અંતર્ગત જિલ્લાના ગામોમાં સર્વે કરાતાં કુલ 345 બાળકો મળી આવ્યા છે.

જેમાં સૌથી વધુ ચાર તાલુકાઓમાં ડ્રોપ આઉટ બાળકોનું પ્રમાણ વધારે છે. સિદ્ધપુર તાલુકામાં 133 બાળકો, સમી તાલુકામાં 47, રાધનપુર અને સાંતલપુર તાલુકામાં 37 બાળકો છે. આ 345 બાળકો શિક્ષણથી વંચિત ન રહી જાય તે માટે નવા શૈક્ષણિક સત્રથી શાળામાં પ્રવેશ આપવામાં આવશે. તેમજ જ્યાં પાંચથી વધુ બાળકો છે તેવા સ્થળો પર વર્ગો શરૂ કરી બાળકોને શિક્ષણ અપાશે.

સર્વેમાં ક્યાં કેટલા બાળકો મળ્યા

તાલુકો સંખ્યા
ચાણસ્મા 19
હારીજ 28
પાટણ 19
રાધનપુર 37
સમી 47
સાંતલપુર 37
સરસ્વતી 15
શંખેશ્વર 10
સિધ્ધપુર 133
એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો