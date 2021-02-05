તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

શકુનીઓ ઝડપાયા:પાટણમાં જુગાર રમતા 5 ઓરોપીઓ ઝડપાયા, પોલીસે 69 હજારની રોકડ રકમ કબજે કરી

પાટણ44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • પાટણ બી ડિવિઝન પોલીસ મથકે આરોપીઓ સામે જુગારધારાની હેઠળ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી

પાટણમાં માધવવિલા સોસાયટીની ખુલ્લી જગ્યા પર જુગાર રમતા 5 શખ્સો ઝડપાયા છે. પોલીસે તેમની પાસેથી 18 હજારની રોકડ રકમ કબ્જે કરી લીધી છે. આ તમામ આરોપીઓ સામે પાટણ બી ડીવીઝન પોલીસ મથકે જુગારધારા હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધી લેવામાં આવ્યો છે અને પોલીસે આગળ કાર્યવાહી હાથ ધરી દીધી છે.

પોલીસે દરોડામાં 5 આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ કરી પોલીસને પાટણની માધવવિલા સોસાયટીની ખુલ્લી જગ્યા પર હારજીતનો જુગાર રમાઇ રહ્યો હોવાની બાતમી મળી આવી હતી. જેના આધારે મંગળવારે સ્થાનિક પોલીસે તે જગ્યા પર દરોડો પાડી દીધો હતો. જેમાં 5 આોરોપીઓ હારજીતનો તીનપત્તીનો જુગાર રમતા મળી આવ્યા હતા. પોલીસે આ 5 આરોપીઓને ગિરફ્તાર કરીને તેમની પાસે થી આશરે 18 હજાર રોકડા કબજે કરી લીધા હતા.

કુલ 69 હજાર રૂપિયાનો મુદ્દામાલ કબજે પોલીસે જે મુદ્દામાલ કબજે કર્યો એમાં, 3 નંગ મોબાઇલ ફોન જેની કિંમત 10 હજાર 500 જેટલી છે, તેની સાથે 40 હજારની કિંમતનું બાઈક એમ કરીને કુલ રૂપિયા 69 હજારનો મુદ્દામાલ મળી આવ્યો હતો. તેમની સામે પાટણ બી ડિવિઝને આગળ કાર્યવાહી કરીને આરોપીઓ દિનેશભાઇ લુહાર, અક્ષય જનસારી , રાહુલ મહેતા, દેવેન્દ્રસિંહ ઠાકોર અને વિનોદસિંહ રાજપુતની ધરપકડ કરી લીધી હતી, આ શખ્સો સામે જુગારધારા હેઠળ ગુનો નોંધી લેવામાં આવ્યો છે.

