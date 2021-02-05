તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

દાદાગીરી:પોતાના ખેતરમાં ઢોર ચરાવવાની ના પાડતાં માલધારીઓએ ઉશ્કેરાઇને ખેડૂતો પર હુમલો કર્યો

પાટણ25 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ઇજાગ્રસ્ત ખેડુતોએ પાટણ તાલુકા પોલીસ ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી
  • ગામના જ માલધારીઓએ કર્યો હુમલો

પાટણના ખારીવાવડી ગામે બે માલધારીઓ દ્વારા પોતાના પશુઓને ખેડૂતોના ખેતરમાં લઇ ગયા હતાં. જબરદસ્તી કરીને પશુઓ ચરાવતાં ખેડૂતોએ વિરોધ કર્યો તો લાકડી વડે માર માર્યો હતો. જેમાં ખેડૂતો ઇજાગ્રસ્ત થતાં બે માલધારીઓ સામે પોલીસ ફરીયાદ નોંધાઇ છે.

ખેતરની બહાર જવા કહેતા ઉશ્કેરાઇને કર્યો હુમલો
પાટણના ખારીવાવડી ગામે બે ખેડતો પોતાના ખેતરમાં થ્રેસરથી રાયડો કાઢતા હતા. ત્યારે બે માલધારીઓ પોતાના પશુઓ લઇને એમના ખેતરમાં ગયા હતા. ખેડુતોઓ દ્વારા ખેતરની બહાર જવા કહેતા ઉશ્કેરાઇને માલધારીઓએ ખેડુતો પર લાકડી વડે હુમલો કર્યો હતો અને ખેડૂતોને એમના જ ખેતરમાં માર માર્યો હતો. આ અંગે ઇજાગ્રસ્ત ખેડુતેઓ પાટણ તાલુકા પોલીસ મથકે બે માલધારી સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

માથાના ભાગે લાકડી મારતાં ખેડૂત ઇજાગ્રસ્ત
પ્રેમાજી પ્રતાપજી ઠાકોર તેમના મોટાભાઇ કડવાજી ઠાકોર સહિત આખો પરીવાર સભ્યો ગુરૂવારે બપોરે ખેતરમાં થ્રેસરથી રાયડો કાઢતા હતા તે વખતે તેમના ગામના માલધારી પશુઓ લઇને ખેતરમાં આવતાં ખેતર બહાર જવા બાબતે બોલાચાલી થઇ હતી. એટલામાં માલધારી કાનજીભાઇ દેસાઇએ ઉશ્કેરાઇ લોખંડની ખોલવાળી લાકડી પ્રેમાજીના માથાના ભાગે મારી તેમજ કડવાજીને હાથ ભાગે મારી હતી. જ્યારે દેસાઇ દિનેશભાઇએ લાકડી તેમજ ગડદાપાટુ માર માર્યો હોવાની ફરીયાદ પાટણ પોલીસ મથકે નોધાઇ છે.

