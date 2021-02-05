તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આત્મહત્યા:સાંતલપુરના કિલાણા પાસે કેનાલમાં પ્રેમીપંખીડાંએ ઝપલાવતાં શોધખોળ

વારાહીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • કિલાણા ગામના યુવાન અને કિલાણા ગામની ભાણેજ અને ભાભરના હિરપરાની યુવતી કેનાલમાં ઝપલાવ્યું

સાંતલપુર તાલુકાના કિલાણા ગામના યુવક અને યુવતી કેનાલમાં ઝંપલાવ્યું હોવાની આશંકા સાથે શોધખોળ હાથ ધરી હતી. શોધખોળ બાદ યુવક યુવતીનો કોઈ પત્તો મળ્યો ન હતો. સાંતલપુર તાલુકામાં કિલાણા અને ઝઝામ પાસેથી પસાર થતી કચ્છ બ્રાન્ચ કેનાલમાં મંગળવારે સવારે કપડા, ચંપલ અને પાકીટ કેનાલ પર બનાવેલ પુલની પાળી પર મૂકી કચ્છ બ્રાન્ચ કેનાલમાં ઝંપલાવી દીધાનું અનુમાન થઈ રહ્યું છે. કેનાલ પરથી પસાર થતાં ખેડૂતો દ્વારા કપડા તેમજ પાકીટ નજરે પડતા અને પાકીટમાંથી યુવાનનું આધાર કાર્ડ મળી આવતા યુવકની ઓળખ થઈ હતી.

કિલાણાના યુવાન ઠાકોર નરેશભાઈ મસાભાઈ સાથે કિલાણા ગામની ભાણેજ અને હિરપરા તા. ભાભર ગામની યુવતી કેનાલમાં પડ્યા હોવાના સમાચાર વાયુવેગે પ્રસરતા આજુબાજુ ગામના લોકોના ટોળેટોળાં ઉમટ્યા હતા. કેનાલમાં નીચે કીચડ તેમજ પાણી વધારે હોવાને કારણે યુવક-યુવતીનો કોઈ જ પત્તો મળ્યો ન હતો. ઘટનાની જાણ થતાં વારાહી મામલતદાર સાંજે કેનાલે જવા નીકળ્યા હતા પરંતુ સાંજના સાત વાગ્યા સુધી કેનાલમાંથી યુવતીનો કોઈ જ પત્તો મળવા પામ્યો ન હતો. સરકારી તંત્ર દ્વારા કેનાલ મા પડેલ યુવક-યુવતીની શોધખોળ માટે નિષ્ણાત તરવૈયાઓ મંગાવ્યા હોવાનું સૂત્રો દ્વારા જણાવ્યું હતું.

વૌવા ગામના યુવાનનો કેનાલમાં આપઘાત
સાંતલપુર તાલુકામાં મઢુત્રા અને વૌવા ગામ પાસેથી પસાર થતી કચ્છ બ્રાન્ચ કેનાલમાં વૌવા ગામના યુવાન સુખદેવભાઈ શંકરલાલ મહારાજ સોમવારના રોજ કેનાલમાં ઝંપલાવી મોતને વહાલું કર્યું હતું આ યુવાન સવારે પોતાના પરિવારને મંદિરે દર્શન કરવા જાઉ છું તેમ કહી નીકળ્યો હતો પણ ત્રણ-ચાર કલાક સુધી પરત ન ફરતા ગામલોકો દ્વારા તેની શોધખોળ કરી હતી. સાંજે તેનુ બાઈક અને ચંપલ કેનાલ નજીકથી મળી આવતા ગામ લોકોમાં ચિંતાનું મોજું ફરી વળ્યું હતું. જ્યારે ગામના સ્થાનિક તરવૈયાઓ દ્વારા શોધખોળ કરી હતી પણ યુવાન ના મળતા રાજુસરા ગામના તરવૈયા બોલાવ્યા હતા અને 30 કલાકની ભારે જહેમત બાદ યુવાનની લાશ કેનાલમાંથી બહાર કાઢી હતી.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો