આળસુ ઉત્તર ગુજરાત યુનિવર્સિટી:નેકમાં દરખાસ્ત જ ના કરી, એ ગ્રેડ ગુમાવશે; 5 વર્ષમાં એકપણ નેકના નિયમોનું પાલન કર્યું નથી

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: તેજશ રાવળ
  • રાજ્યમાં ફક્ત ચાર યુનિવર્સિટીઓ એ ગ્રેડ હતો એમાંથી બાદબાકી થશે

રાજ્યમાં હેમચંદ્રાચાર્ય યુનિવર્સિટી 2016માં એ ગ્રેડ મેળવનાર ચોથી યુનિવર્સીટી બની હતી.પરંતુ સતત 5 વર્ષમાં એકપણ વાર નેકના નિયમોનું પાલન ન કરી વર્ષ દરમ્યાન મુકવામાં આવતા એક પણ રિપોર્ટ તેમને સબમિટ કરાવ્યો નથી.વધુમાં આળસુ યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા એ ગ્રેડ રીન્યુ માટે કરવી પડતી છ માસ પહેલાની દરખાસ્ત પણ કરી નથી. ત્યારે હવે 18 ફેબ્રુઆરીના રોજ એ ગ્રેડની અવધિ પૂર્ણ થતા હેમચંદ્રાચાર્ય યુનિવર્સિટી હવે કોઈપણ સ્થળે એ ગ્રેડ લખી શકશે નહીં.તેમજ એ ગ્રેડ દૂર થતા ગ્રાન્ટ સહીત અનેક બાબતોમાં તેને બાદબાકી થવાનો વારો આવશે.જેનું સૌથી મોટું નુકસાન છાત્રોને થશે.ત્યારે હાલમાં ફરી નેકમાંથી એ ગેડ મેળવવા યુનિવર્સિટીએ ઊંઘમાંથી જાગી પ્રકિયા શરૂ કરી હોવાનું જોવા મળી રહ્યું છે.

યુનિવર્સિટીને 19 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2016 માં રાષ્ટીય મૂલ્યાંકન અને પ્રત્યાયન પરિષદ ( નેક ) દ્વારા અધતન સુવિધાઓ અને સવલતો સાથે રિચર્સમાં ઉતિણ કામગીરી બદલ 3.02 ના રેંક સાથે 18 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2021 પાંચ વર્ષ માટે એ ગ્રેડ આપવામાં આવ્યો હતો.ઉત્તર ગુજરાતની સૌ પ્રથમ અને રાજ્યની ચોથી યુનિવર્સીટી હતી જેને એ ગ્રેડ મળતા રાજ્ય માટે ગૌરવશાળી યુનિવર્સીટી બની હતી.જેને લઇ છેલ્લા કેટલાક વર્ષોમાં રૂસાથી લઇ સરકાર દ્વારા કરોડો રૂપિયાની વિકાસ માટે ગ્રાન્ટ આપવામાં આવી રહી છે.પરંતુ એ ગ્રેડ જાળવી રાખવા માટે છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષમાં આવેલા એકપણ કુલપતિએ ધ્યાન ન આપતા નેકના નિયમ મુજબ કોઈ કામગીરી કરવામાં આવી નથી.ત્યારે હવે એ ગ્રેડની અવધિ પૂર્ણ થવામાં ફક્ત એક સપ્તાહ બાકી છે.ત્યારબાદ ફરી યુનિવર્સીટી એ ગ્રેડ વગરની બની જશે.જેથી મેળવેલ ગૌરવ ફરી છીનવાઈ જશે.જે સમગ્ર ઉત્તર ગુજરાત માટે એક શરમજનક બાબત બનશે તેવું શૈક્ષણિક તજજ્ઞો માની રહ્યા છે.

એ ગ્રેડ દૂર થતા આ નુકસાન થશે
-ગૌરવશાળી એ ગ્રેડ હવે માર્કશીટ કે દસ્તાવેજ કે કોઈપણ કાગળ પર લખી શકશે નહીં.
-એ ગ્રેડ ન મળતા યુ.જી.સી અને કેન્દ્ર સરકારના વિવિધ લાભ બંધ થશે.
-સરકાર કે અન્ય મળતી એ ગ્રેડ ની સ્પેશ્યલ ગ્રાન્ટ બંધ થશે.
-પદ્યાપકો રીચર્સમાં યુનિનાં સ્ટટ્સમાં એ ગ્રેડ ન લખી શકતા તેમના રિચર્સની વેલ્યુ ઘટશે.
-રિચર્સ કરતા છાત્રોને મળતી ફેલોશીપ બંધ થશે.
-યુ.જી.સીના નિયમ મુજબ પીએચડીની એન્ટર્સ એક્ઝામ માટે માન્યતા ધરાવતી યુનિઓ માંથી બાદબાકી થશે.
-છાત્રોને વિદેશમાં જવાની તકોમાં મુશ્કેલી ઉપરાંત નોકરીઓમાં ડિગ્રીની વેલ્યુશન ઘટશે.

5 વર્ષમાં કરવાના થતા એ.ક્યુ.એ.આર રિપોર્ટ પણ સબમિટ નથી કર્યા
એ ગ્રેડ મળ્યા બાદ નેક દ્વારા આપેલા સૂચનો મુજબ કામગીરી કરી દરવર્ષે આઇ.ક્યૂ.એ.એસી કમિટી બનાવી એ.ક્યુ.એ.આર રિપોર્ટ બનાવી નેકમાં સબમિટ કરવાના થાય છે. આ રિપોર્ટ આધારે એસેસમેન્ટ થાય અને નેક તેનું મૂલ્યાંકન કરે છે.પરંતુ યુનિવર્સીટી દ્વારા છેલ્લા ચાર વર્ષમાં એકપણ રિપોર્ટ સબમિટ કર્યો ન હોવાનું સૂત્રો દ્વારા જાણવા મળ્યું હતું.

સીધી વાત - ડો.જે.જે.વોરા, કુલપતિ
હવે એ ગ્રેડ માટે શું કરશો?
યુનિ દ્વારા નેક માંથી ફરી એ ગ્રેડ મેળવવા માટે કમિટી બનાવી પ્રકિયા શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે.

એ ગ્રેડ જવાથી કેટલું નુકશાન થશે?
એ ગ્રેડ જવાથી કોઈ નુકશાન નહીં થાય યુનિવર્સીટી તો રહેવાની જ છે.ગ્રાન્ટ પણ સરકાર માંથી મળતી જ રહેશે.

નેકમાં રિપોર્ટ કેમ ન મોકલ્યા?
ગતવર્ષે મોકલ્યો ન હતો.એની પહેલાની મને ખબર નથી.

રીન્યુ દરખાસ્ત પણ કેમ ન કરી?
આપણે તૈયારી કરવા માટે કાર્યવાહી શરૂ કરી હતી. પરંતુ કોઈએ રિપોર્ટ જ ન આપ્યા.અને કોરોના હતો જેથી કરી શક્યા ન હતા.પરંતુ હવે કરીશું.

