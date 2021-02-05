તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

નિર્ણય:ગત વર્ષે એક જ ક્લાસમાં પરીક્ષાર્થીઓ ચોરી કરતાં પકડાતાં ધો-10ની બોર્ડનું ધિણોજ પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્ર રદ

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • લણવા,ઝીલીયા અને કુણઘેર ખાતે પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્ર શરૂ કરવા દરખાસ્ત

ધોરણ 10ની બોર્ડની પરીક્ષામાં ગયા વર્ષે ધીણોજ પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્રમાં એક જ વર્ગખંડમાંથી ઘણાબધા પરીક્ષાર્થીઓ ચોરી કરતા સીસીટીવી કેમેરામાં પકડાયા હતા જેથી આ વખતે માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ દ્વારા ધોરણ10નુ ધીણોજ પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્ર રદ કર્યું છે. 10 મેથી માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડની ધોરણ 10 અને 12 પરીક્ષાનો પ્રારંભ થવાનો હોવાથી શાળાઓમાં બોર્ડની પરીક્ષા માટે ધોરણ 10 અને 12 સાયન્સના વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ના ફોર્મ ભરવાનું શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવી છે.

પરંતુ આ વખતે બોર્ડનું ધોરણ 10 નું ધીણોજ પરીક્ષાકેન્દ્ર રદ કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. ગયા વર્ષે ધોરણ 10ના ધીણોજ પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્ર પર એક જ ક્લાસમાં ઘણા બધા પરીક્ષાર્થીઓ પરીક્ષામાં ચોરી કરતા સીસીટીવી કેમેરાના ફૂટેજમાં પકડાયા હતા જેના કારણે માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક બોર્ડ દ્વારા આ નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ કેન્દ્ર બંધ થતા આ વિસ્તારના ધોરણ 10ના વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પરીક્ષા આપવામાં તકલીફ ન પડે તે માટે લણવા અને ઝીલિયા સ્કૂલ ખાતે ધોરણ 10નુ પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્ર શરૂ કરવા માટે બોર્ડમાં જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ અધિકારીની કચેરી દ્વારા દરખાસ્ત કરવામાં આવી છે.

આ ઉપરાંત પાટણથી હારીજ વચ્ચે બોર્ડનું પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્ર ન હોવાથી અડિયા ચંદ્રુમાણા કુરેજા કુણઘેર ખારીવાવડી માધ્યમિક શાળાના 350 જેટલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓને પરીક્ષા આપવા માટે પાટણ અને હારિજ સુધી લાંબા થવું પડે છે. ત્યારે આ વખતે કુણઘેર ખાતે બોર્ડનું પરીક્ષા કેન્દ્ર શરૂ કરવા માટે જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ અધિકારીની કચેરી દ્વારા બોર્ડમાં દરખાસ્ત કરવામાં આવી છે. તેવુ જિલ્લા શિક્ષણ અધિકારીની કચેરીના સૂત્રોએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો