ચૂંટણી બહિષ્કાર:સિદ્ધપુરના વોર્ડ નં - 6 માં દાઉદી વોહરા સમાજે ચૂંટણીનો કર્યો બહિષ્કાર...

પાટણ11 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • સિદ્ધપુર : પાટણ જિલ્લાના સિદ્ધપુરમાં સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજ્યની ચૂંટણી પહેલા કામ નથી કર્યું તેવા નેતાઓની પોલ ખુલવા લાગી છે. જે વિસ્તારમાં વિકાસ નથી થયો તે વિસ્તારની પ્રજા રોષ ઠાલવીને ચૂંટણીના બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારવા લાગી છે. ત્યારે સિદ્ધપુરના વોર્ડ નં - 6 માં દાઉદી વોહરા સમાજના લોકોએ પોતાના વિસ્તારની સમસ્યાઓ અને દાઉદી વોહરા સમાજના એકપણ વ્યક્તિને ટિકિટ ના આપી સમાજ સાથે અન્યાય કર્યો હોવાના આક્ષેપ સાથે ચૂંટણી નો બહિષ્કાર કર્યો છે...

સિદ્ધપુરમાં દાઉદી વોહરા સમાજ એક શાંતિ પ્રિય કોમ માનવામાં આવે છે સિદ્ધપુરમાં ઐતિહાસિક અને હેરિટેઝ મકાનો આ સમાજના આવેલા છે ત્યારે આ સમાજને પણ પોતાનો એક પ્રતિનિધિ પાલિકામાં હોવો જોઈએ જે તેમના પ્રશ્નોનો હલ કરી શકે પરંતુ એક પણ પક્ષ દ્વારા આ સમાજને ટિકિટ ફાળવવામાં આવી નથી જેના કારણે દાઉદી વોહરા સમાજના લોકોમાં આક્રોશ જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે ત્યારે હવે આ શાંતિ પ્રિય કોમ આક્રમકઃ મૂડમાં જોવા મળી રહી છે અને પોતાનો રોષ ઠાલવીને ચૂંટણીના બહિષ્કારની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારવા લાગી છે.સિદ્ધપુરના વોર્ડ નં - 6 માં રોડ રસ્તા, સ્વચ્છતા, લાઈટ અને પાણી ના પ્રશ્નોને લઈ સ્થાનિકો પરેશાન છે. અનેક રજૂઆતો છતાં વર્ષોથી સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ નથી આવતો, જેને પગલે વિરોધ દર્શાવ્યો છે. સાથે જ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ નહીં આવે તો ચૂંટણીનો બહિષ્કાર કરવાની ચીમકી ઉચ્ચારી હતી...

