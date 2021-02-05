તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોર્ટે રાહત આપી:હેમચંદ્રાચાર્ય યુનિવર્સિટીની સંલગ્ન કોલેજ શરૂ કરવા હવે બીજી કોલેજની એનઓસી લેવાની જરૂર પડશે નહીં

પાટણ17 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • હેમચંદ્રાચાર્ય યુનિવર્સિટી એક જ વિસ્તારમાં બે સેલ્ફ ફાયનાન્સ કોલેજોને મંજૂરી આપતા વિવાદ સર્જાયો હતો

હેમચંદ્રાચાર્ય યુનિવર્સિટી એક જ વિસ્તારમાં બે સેલ્ફ ફાયનાન્સ કોલેજોને મંજૂરી આપતા વિવાદ સર્જાયો હતો.ત્યારે કડીની એક કોલેજ એનઓસી લેવી ફરજીયાત હોવાનો નિયમ મામલે નામદાર હાઇકોર્ટમાં પિટિશન દાખલ કરાઈ હતી. જે પિટિશન મામલે કોર્ટમાં ચાલતા કોર્ટે એક જ વિસ્તારમાં બીજી કોલેજ શરૂ કરવા માટે એનઓસી લેવાની જરૂર ન હોવાનો ચુકાદો આપ્યો છે. ત્યારે હવે નવીન કોલેજો શરૂ કરવા માંગતા સંચાલકો માટે મોટી રાહત થવા પામી છે.

કડીની બે કોલેજો વચ્ચે 2013માં એનઓસીનો વિવાદ કોર્ટમાં ગયો હતો
હેમચંદ્રાચાર્ય યુનિવર્સિટી સંલગ્ન કડીની બે કોલેજો વચ્ચે 2013માં એનઓસી મામલે વિવાદ થતાં કડીની એક કોલેજ કોર્ટમાં ગઈ હતી.ત્યારે લાંબા સમય કેસ ચાલ્યા બાદ હાઇકોર્ટે સંલગ્ન કોલેજો શરૂ કરવા માટે વિસ્તારમાં બીજી કોલેજની એનઓસી લેવાની જરૂરિયાત રહેશે નહીં તેવો ચુકાદો આપ્યો હોવાનું રજિસ્ટ્રાર ડૉ.ડી.એમ.પટેલે જણાવ્યું હતું.

એનઓસી મેળવવાની ઝંઝટમાંથી સંચાલકોને કોર્ટની રાહત
ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે મોટા ભાગે યુનિવર્સિટીમાં સંલગ્ન કોલેજો શરૂ કરવા માટે એક જ વિસ્તારમાંથી બેથી વધુ કોલેજો મંજૂરી માંગતી હોય છે. તેવા સમયે યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા અગાઉથી શરૂ જે તે વિસ્તારની કોલેજોની મંજૂરી માટે એનઓસી લેવાની ફરજ પાડતી હોય છે. કેટલાક કિસ્સાઓમાં અન્ય કોલેજોને સંખ્યા ગુમાવવાના ભયને લઇ એનઓસી મેળવવામાં મુશ્કેલીઓ પડતી હોવાના કિસ્સાઓ ભૂતકાળમાં બન્યા છે.ત્યારે હવે આ કોર્ટના ચુકાદાને લઇ કોલેજો શરૂ કરવા માંગતા સંચાલકોને એનઓસી મેળવવા માટેની ઝંઝટમાંથી રાહત મળશે.

