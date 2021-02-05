તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ગટર ખુલી રહેતા પડવાના ભય:પાટણના રામનગર વિસ્તારમાં ગટરના ઢાંકણા તૂટેલા નાખતાં રહીશોમાં રોષ

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દુર્ગંધ ફેલાતાં નવા ઠાંકણા નાખવા બંધ કરવા માંગ ઉઠી

પાટણ શહેરના રામનગર વિસ્તારમાં પાલિકા દ્વારા બનાવેલ નવીન ભૂગર્ભ ગટરના ઢાંકણાઓ બિસ્માર હોઈ ભૂગર્ભ ગટર ખુલી રહેતા પડવાના ભય ઉપરાંત ગંદા પાણી દુર્ગંધ ફેલાતી હોવાની રાવ ઉઠી છે.ત્યારે સત્વરે પાલિકા દ્વારા કોન્ટ્રાકટર મારફતે ઢાંકણાઓ બદલવા માંગ ઊઠી છે.

રામનગર વિસ્તારમાં પાલિકા સંચાલિત જીયુડીસી દ્વારા ભૂગર્ભ ગટર નાખી છે.ત્યારે વિસ્તારમાં 5 સ્થળો પર ભૂગર્ભ ગટરના નાખેલા ઢાંકણા તૂટેલા અથવા બિસ્માર અને તકલાદી નાખતા તૂટેલી હાલતમાં જોવા મળી રહ્યા છે.ત્યારે ઢાંકણાના અભાવે ગટરો ખુલી જ રહેતી હોઈ રસ્તા પર પસાર થતા માણસો, વાહનો કે જાનવર પડવાની સંભવાના વધી છે. તો કેટલાક વિસ્તારોમાં ભૂગર્ભ ગટરો શરૂ થઇ જોઈ ખુલ્લા ઢાંકણાઓને લઇ ગંદા પાણી બહાર આવા ઉપરાંત દુર્ગંધ પણ ફેલાઈ રહી છે.ત્યારે સત્વરે પાલિકા દ્વારા ભૂગર્ભ ગટરના કોન્ટ્રાકટરને ગટરના ઢાંકણાઓ બદલી યોગ્ય રીતે ફિટ કરાવવામાં આવે તેવી રહીશોની માંગ ઉઠી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો