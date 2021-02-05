તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

જાગૃતિ કાર્યક્રમ:પાટણમાં હોમગાર્ડના જવાનો માટે વ્યસન મુક્તિ માટે જાગૃતિ કાર્યક્રમ યોજાયો

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • જિલ્લા ટોબેકો કંટ્રોલ સેલ પાટણ દ્વારા જિલ્લા પોલીસ પરેડ ગ્રાઉન્ડ પાટણ ખાતે હોમગાર્ડના જવાનો માટે વ્યસન મુક્તિ જાગૃતિ કાર્યક્રમનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. આ કાર્યક્રમ સોશિયલ ડિસ્ટન્સ સાથે યોજવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

આ કાર્યક્રમમાં જિલ્લા ટોબેકોં કંટ્રોલ સેલ પાટણના સોશિયલ વર્કર મહેશ સોલંકી કાઉન્સેલર દ્વારા તમાકુ કે તમાકુની બનાવટોના સેવનથી શરીર ઉપર થતી ગંભીર અસરો અને કેન્સર અંગે જરુરી ચલ ચિત્રો દ્વારા માર્ગદર્શન આપી તેમજ તમાકુ નિયંત્રણ અઘીનીયમ -2003ના કાયદાની કલમો અંગે અને વ્યસન છોડવાના ઉપાયો અંગે વિસ્તુત માહિતિ આપી હતી.

તેમજ મહિલા કર્મચારી મોટી સંખ્યામાં હાજર રહેતા મહિલા દ્વારા વ્યસન કરવાથી થતા નુકસાન જેવા કે ગર્ભાશયનુ કેન્સર, સ્તન કેન્સર, કસુવાવડ, ઓછા વજનવાળુ તેમજ ખોડખાંપણ વાળુ બાળક અને મ્રુત બાળકનો જન્મ અંગે માર્ગદર્શન પુરુ પાડ્યુ હતું. આ સાથે હોમગાર્ડસ કર્મચારી વ્યસનથી દૂર રહે અને પરેડ સંકુલ તમાકુ મુકત રહે તે માર્ગદર્શન આપી પ્રતિજ્ઞા લેવડાવવામા આવી હતી. પાટણ શહેરના ઓફિસર કમાન્ડિગ ગણપતભાઈ મકવાણાના માર્ગદર્શન હેઠળ ઇન્ચાર્જ ઓફિસર રવિકાન્ત સોલંકી અને ક્લાર્ક રાજુભાઈ વૈષ્ણવ હાજર રહી વ્યસન મુક્તિનો મેસેજ આપ્યો હતો અને કાર્યક્રમને સફળ બનાવ્યો હતો.

