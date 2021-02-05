તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • સિદ્ધપુર તા. પં.માટે 3, હારિજ તા.પં. માટે 1, સમી તા. પં. માટે 2 અને જિ.પં. માટે 1 તેમજ સિદ્ધપુર પાલિકા માટે 5 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયા

સ્થાનિક સ્વરાજની ચૂંટણીમાં પાટણ જિલ્લામાં કુલ 12 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા. જેમાં સિદ્ધપુર તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે 3, હારીજ તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે 1, સમી તાલુકા પંચાયત માટે 2 અને જીલ્લા પંચાયત માટે 1 તેમજ સિદ્ધપુર નગરપાલિકા માટે 5 ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભરાયા હતા.

પાટણ જિલ્લા પંચાયતની ગોચનાદ બેઠક પર હરિભાઈ મહાદેવભાઇ નાડોદાએ મંગળવારે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ફરીથી બીજું ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ રજૂ કર્યું હતું. જ્યારે સિદ્ધપુર નગરપાલિકાના વોર્ડ નંબર 2માં વિકાસકુમાર અમૃતલાલ પટેલે અપક્ષમાંથી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી. જ્યારે વોર્ડ નંબર 9માં જયંતીલાલ લક્ષ્મણભાઈ પરમારે અપક્ષમાંથી 2, વનીલાબેન જયંતીલાલ પરમારે પણ 2 ફોર્મ ભર્યા હતા સિદ્ધપુર તાલુકા પંચાયતની ગાગલાસણ બેઠક પર જગદીશભાઈ જોઇતારામ પટેલે અને કમલેશકુમાર કાંતિભાઇ પટેલે કોંગ્રેસમાંથી ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી. સહેસા બેઠક પર બહુજન સમાજ પાર્ટી માંથી શૈલેષભાઈ હરિલાલ પરમારે ઉમેદવારી નોંધાવી હતી.

સમી તાલુકા પંચાયતની ગોચનાદ બેઠક પર કોંગ્રેસમાંથી નબુબેન વજાજી ઠાકોરે અને માંડવી બેઠક પર અપક્ષમાંથી ગાયત્રી પ્રસાદ ગૌરીશંકર જોષીએ ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું. હારીજ તાલુકા પંચાયતની દુનાવાડા બેઠક પર ભાજપના ભાવનાબેન પ્રકાશભાઈ ચૌધરીએ ઉમેદવારી ફોર્મ ભર્યું હતું.

