તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Divya BhaskarDownload ios app - Divya Bhaskar

Follow us on

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

ગોલ્ડ મેડલ એનાયત:હેમચંદ્રાચાર્ય યુનિવર્સિટીમાં બે વર્ષના 109 છાત્રોને આજે ગોલ્ડ મેડલ એનાયત કરાશે

પાટણએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
ફાઈલ તસવીર. - Divya Bhaskar
ફાઈલ તસવીર.
  • રાજ્યપાલ કુલપતિ ઓનલાઈન જોડાશે, રાજ્યની આઠ યુનિવર્સિટીઓના કુલપતિ હાજર રહેશે
  • નવીન શિક્ષણ નીતિ અંગે કોલેજોના પ્રિન્સિપાલ અને સંચાલકોને આયોજન મુદ્દે તજજ્ઞો દ્વારા માર્ગદર્શન અપાશે

હેમચંદ્રાચાર્ય યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા શુક્રવારે બે વર્ષના બાકી વિવિધ અભ્યાસક્રમમાં ઉચ્ચ પરિણામ મેળવનાર 109 છાત્રોને ગોલ્ડ મેડલ એનાયત કરવા માટે ગોલ્ડ મેડલ સમારોહ યોજાશે. જેમાં રાજ્યની 8 યુનિવર્સિટીઓના કુલપતિ સહીત રાજ્યપાલ ઓનલાઇન હાજર રહી છાત્રોને ગોલ્ડ મેડલ એનાયત કરશે. સમારોહ પૂર્ણ થયા બાદ સરકાર દ્વારા જાહેર કરાયેલ નવીન શૈક્ષણિક નીતિ અંગે કોલજોના સંચાલકો અને પ્રિન્સિપાલોને માર્ગદર્શન માટે સેમિનાર યોજાશે. યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા શુક્રવારે ગોલ્ડ મેડલ એનાયત સમારોજનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.

જેમાં આચાર સંહિતાને લઇ કોઈ રાજકીય હોદેદાર હાજર રહેશે નહીં પરંતુ ઓનલાઇન રાજ્યપાલ હાજર રહેશે. જેમાં રાજ્યની 8 યુનિવર્સિટીઓના કુલપતિઓની ઉપસ્થિતમાં વર્ષ 2018 -19 અને વર્ષ 2019 -20 માં વિવિધ અભ્યાસક્રમમાં ઉચ્ચ પરિણામ મેળવનાર 109 છાત્રોને ગોલ્ડ મેડલ એનાયત કરવામાં આવનાર છે.

તો કાર્યક્રમમાં કોરોના ગાઈડ લાઇનનું પાલન થાય માટે સૌથી મોટા 800 બેઠકના હોલમાં કાર્યક્રમ યોજાશે.ઉપરાંત વાલીઓ પણ ગર્વની પળ અનુભવી શકે માટે તેમને અલગથી બીજા હોલમાં બેસાડી છાત્રોને ગોલ્ડ મેડલ મળે તે નિહાળી શકે માટે એલસીડી ટીવી ગોઠવવામાં આવશે.

સમારોહ સંપન્ન થયા બાદ સરકારની નવીન શિક્ષણ નીતિ અંગે સેમિનારનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે. જેમાં તજજ્ઞો દ્વારા સંલગ્ન કોલેજોના પ્રિન્સિપાલ અને સંચાલકોને નવા નીતિ નિયમો અને આયોજન અંગે માર્ગદર્શન આપવામાં આવશે તેવું યુનિવર્સિટીના કુલપતિ જે.જે વોરાએ જણાવ્યું હતું.

યુનિવર્સિટીની હોસ્ટેલ માટે ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રક્રિયા શરૂ
હેમચંદ્રાચાર્ય યુનિવર્સિટી દ્વારા સરકારની સૂચના મુજબ કોલેજો શરૂ કર્યા બાદ હવે કેમ્પસમાં આવેલ છાત્રોને રહેવા માટે અઘતન સુવિધાઓ વાળી ગર્લ્સ અને બોયઝ હોસ્ટેલો ખોલવાનો નિર્ણય કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો. શરૂઆતમાં અંતિમ વર્ષની પરીક્ષાઓ શરૂ હોઈ દુર રહેતા છાત્રોને રહેવા માટે હોસ્ટેલમાં રહેવા માટે પરવાનગી આપવામાં આવી છે.

હાલમાં 28 જેટલા છાત્રો હોસ્ટેલોમાં રહે છે. કોરોનાની ગાઈડ લાઈન મુજબ છાત્રોની સંખ્યા હાલમાં ઓછી હોઈ એક રૂમમાં એક જ છાત્રને રાખવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. નવીન શૈક્ષણિક વર્ષમાં અભ્યાસ કરતા છાત્રોને હોસ્ટેલમાં કાયમી રહેવું હોય તેમના માટે ફોર્મ ભરવાની પ્રકિયા શરૂ કરવામાં આવી છે. જે તે છાત્રો રહેવા માંગતા હોય તો તેઓ ફોર્મ ભરી શકે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓપુત્રને ટિકિટ નહીં મળતા ભાજપના વાઘોડિયાના MLA મધુ શ્રીવાસ્તવ નારાજ, કહ્યું: ઘણી પાર્ટીઓ છે, એક જ પાર્ટી પર છાપ મારી નથી, 6 તારીખ સુધીમાં નવા જૂની થશે - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આ સમયે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ લાભદાયક છે. એટલે સમયનો ભરપૂર સહયોગ કરો. કોઇ જૂની સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ મળવાથી વધારે રાહત અનુભવ થશે. થોડા રચનાત્મક અને સામાજિક કાર્યોમાં તમારો વિશેષ રસ રહેશે. નેગેટિવઃ- જોખમી કા...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો