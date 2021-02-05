તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ફરિયાદ:હારીજના ગોવના ગામમાંથી યુવતી એક યુવક સાથે ભાગી જતા પિતાએ દીકરી સામે ચોરીની ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી

  • રોકડ અને દાગીનાની ચોરી કર્યાની પોલીસ ફરિયાદ

હારીજતાલુકાના ગોવનાગામે રહેતા ખેતીવાડી પશુપાલન વ્યવસાય કરતા ખેડુતની 19 વર્ષીય દિકરી ઘરેથી કોઇને કહ્યા વગર દરદાગીના તેમજ રોકડ રૂ.1 લાખ 15 હજારની ચોરી કરીને પલાયન થઇ ગઇ હતી.આ અંગે પિતાએ હારીજ પોલીસ મથકે દિકરી તેમજ ભગાડીજનાર યુવાન સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધાવી છે.

હારીજ તાલુકાના ગોવનાગામે રહેતા જયંતીભાઇ મફાભાઇ દેસાઇની દિકરી તારીખ 03/03/2021 નારોજ ઘરેથી કોઇને કહ્યા વગર સોનાના પાટલા અઢી તોલા કિ.રૂ.75000 , સોનાની વીટી 3 જે અડધા તોલાની જેની કિ.રૂ.15000, રોકડ રકમ રૂ.25000 મળી કુલ રૂ.115000 લઇને હારીજ તાલુકાના ખાખડી ગામના યુવાન દેસાઇ અનિલભાઇ નારણભાઇ સાથે મળી લઇ જતી રહી હતી.

આ અંગે જયંતીભાઇએ હારીજ પોલીસ મથકે દેસાઇ અનિલભાઇ નારણભાઇ રહે.ખાખડી અને બિનલબેન જયંતીભાઇ દેસાઇ સામે ફરિયાદ નોંધવી હતી. તેની તપાસ અધિકારી અ.હે.કો ધનશ્યામસિંહ જગતસિંહ હાથ ધરી હતી.

